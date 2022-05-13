Emirates Airlines to accept Bitcoin as payment and adopt NFT

One of the world’s largest airlines, Emirates Airlines is planning to accept flight fares in Bitcoin. In addition, the airlines will also introduce non-fungible token (NFT) on the website for trading purposes.

The announcement was made by the company’s chief operating officer (COO), Adel Ahmed Al-Redha, who mentioned that Emirates Airlines intends to accept Bitcoin as a payment service. The announcement comes after the company’s April announcement regarding the launch of NFTs and its entry into metaverse.

Al Redha hinted about recruiting employees for his company to assist in creating applications to monitor the customer needs, as reported in Arab News. Al- Redha also noting the differences between NFTs and the metaverse, explained: “NFTs and metaverse are two different applications and approaches. With the metaverse, you will be able to transform your whole processes-whether it is in operation, training, sales on the website, or complete experience- into a metaverse type application, but more importantly making it interactive.”

The report did not state when the airline expects to launch its bitcoin payment service.

Speaking on the air travel industry, Al-Redha said it has bounced back strongly which is evident in the number of travelers. However, he noted that the greatest problem is the availability of resources across the network, but that they “are in a better position than other nations because of the accessibility.”

Meanwhile, recently Hyundai Motors announced Community-Based NFTs. The Hyundai NFT community will provide its users with the Hyundai brand experience in the metaverse by sharing NFTs depicting its mobility solutions.

By providing dedicated channels for the Hyundai NFT community, the company will continuously manage the asset value of its NFTs. The online platforms will provide an open 24/7 communications channel between the company and community members, with real-time updates on the asset value of its NFTs.