AMC Theatres now accepting payments in various cryptocurrencies

AMC Theatres, an American movie theatre chain headquartered in Leawood, Kansasin announced that it has partnered with Bitpay to offer various cryptocurrencies as payment options, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. This means that you can now use various crypto coins to buy tickets and watch movies AMC Theatres.

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron announced on Twitter where he said that people across the U.S. using the AMC Mobile app on iOS and Android can now use cryptocurrencies to pay for tickets and other services. Further, if not crypto, you can make payments using Apple Pay, Google Pay and Paypal as well.

AMC has been accepting crypto payments for almost six months now. The company started taking crypto payments in November 2021 and allowed customers to purchase movie tickets and other services using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. Aron, in January, announced that AMC will accept payments via Dogecoin and Shiba Inu by March and it has now delivered on its promise.

In recent news related to Crypto and NFTs, Reddit recently announced the integration of Ethereum NFTs into its platform. The platform auctioned four NFTs on OpenSea where in each one of them, the Reddit logo was showcased in a customised manner. Only these four NFTs can be used as avatars on the platform.

Each of the NFT by Reddit was auctioned for $4,00,000 (approx Rs 30,243,801). Owners of the NFT can set these as their profile picture on the platform while those who do not own them have to settle for jpeg files to use as profile pictures.