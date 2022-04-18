Top 5 Value for Money Alternatives to the Moto G22

Motorola recently released the latest in its famous G series of devices, the Moto G22 in the Indian market. The phone which comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 50-megapixel quad-camera on the back, and a 5000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging is available for Rs 10,999 in the Indian market. Now, that might strike some as an excellent proposition, but the fact is that the Moto G22 faces a lot of competition at that price point in the Indian market.

There are many phones priced in its vicinity that can offer as much or even more to the consumer. So if you are considering a Moto G22, we would ask you also to consider the following five alternatives:

Samsung Galaxy F22

Rs 10,999

Samsung Galaxy F22

Its design might strike people a little on the plain side, but within that very modest-looking frame is some very good hardware. The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with one of the best displays on the list – a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a very good 48-megapixel main camera, as well as a decent 13-megapixel selfie camera, and runs on the very impressive MediaTek Helio G80 processor. A massive 6000 mAh battery keeps it going for well beyond a day, although we wish it had come with a faster charger, the 15W one in the box.

Pros:

Brilliant display

Very good main sensor

Large battery

Cons:

Only 15W charger

Plain design

Infinix Hot 11S

Rs 9,999

Infinix Hot 11S on the left and Hot 11 on the right

This is perhaps one of the best value for money propositions out there in terms of sheer specs. Not only does it come with a lower price tag than the Moto G22, but it also comes with a large 6.78 inch full HD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it is powered by the Helio G88 chip and has a 50 megapixel main camera, and even comes with cinematic dual speakers. Round that off with a large 5000 mAh battery with a 18W charger, and we can see many people being swayed by what this phone offers.

Pros:

Full HD+ display

Stereo speakers

Cons:

Crowded UI

Secondary cameras (2 MP depth and QVGA) not the best

Samsung Galaxy M12

Rs 9,499

It comes with the most affordable price tag of the devices in this list, but the Galaxy M12 packs quite a punch for the bucks it charges. It comes with a 6.5 inch HD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate, and also boasts not just a decent 48 megapixel main camera but also a very usable 5 megapixel ultrawide camera (a rarity in this price segment). The Exynos 850 chip driving it is a very good one, and the 6000 mAh battery is one of the longest lasting in this segment (although it comes with only a 15W charger). Its design is nothing to rave about but the Galaxy M12 is a performer.

Pros:

Excellent battery life

Very good cameras

Cons:

Slow 15W charger

Routine design

Redmi Note 11

Rs 13,499

At Rs 13,499, the Redmi Note 11 is priced a full Rs 2,500 more than the Moto G22, but it is easily the most powerful phone in the list in terms of specs. Many also consider it to be THE phone to get for anyone willing to spend in the vicinity of Rs 15,000. So if you are up to stretching your budget, this phone beats everything in this segment, with a 6.43 inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, a good 50-megapixel main camera and a very decent 13-megapixel selfie camera. Round that off with stereo speakers and not just a large 5000 mAh battery but also a 33W fast charger in the box, and you might be tempted to spend those extra (currency) notes for this Note.

Pros:

Powerful chip

Good display

Good cameras

Battery with fast charging

Cons:

Expensive as compared to others in the list

Some might not like the MIUI interface

Realme C25Y

Rs 10,999

Some might not be too impressed by the UniSoc T618 processor driving it, but the Realme C25Y turns in a very good performance for a price similar to the Moto G22. It comes with a 6.5 inch HD+ LCD display, but its real strength is the 50 megapixel main camera on the back, which delivers some very good photography. A large 5000 mAh battery keeps it running for comfortably more than a day, and there’s also a 18W charger in the box. The glacier blue model is very eye-catching as well.

Pros:

Good display

Good main sensor

Cons: