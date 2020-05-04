Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

If you are looking for the best Android experience without burning a hole in your pocket, our list of top 5 phones under Rs 10000 with Android 10 should help you:

The sub Rs 10000 segment of a smartphone has gotten better over the years. With the advancement of technology and better research and development, new technologies are no longer reserved for flagships only. Software plays the most important role in the overall experience of a smartphone. A phone without a good software is of no use to anyone.

Currently, the best software experience that you can get from Android right now is with their latest (available) Android 10 software. Android 10 has some great new features like gesture controls, native dark mode, digital wellbeing to name a few. If you are looking for the best Android experience without burning a hole in your pocket, our list of top 5 phones under Rs 10000 should help you:

Nokia 2.3- Rs 7,585

The Nokia 2.3 is Nokia’s entry-level smartphone and is part of the Android One program. It was launched last year with Android 9 but it has now started to receive Android 10 OTA update. It’s a great entry-level smartphone with a near-stock Android UI. The phone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

It has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary camera. It has a 4000mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture and support for Face Unlock, but it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor.

The phone is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD. With Android 10 it gets features like Gesture Navigation, Dark Mode, Smart reply.

Realme C3- Starts from Rs 7499

The Realme C3 is the latest in the Realme’s entry-level “C” line of smartphones and makes for a great sub Rs 10000 phone. It comes pre-installed with Android 10 out of the box with Realme’s custom Realme UI on top. It comes in two storage variants: 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage being priced Rs 7499 and Rs 8499 respectively. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels along with 400nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

On the hardware front, this is the first smartphone in India that comes powered with the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor. The company claims that the Realme C3 is loaded with MediaTek Gaming Technology to optimize network latency and Display Latency to provide faster response time.

On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a dual-camera setup at the rear, which comes with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens with PDAF support, f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with AI Beautification, HDR, Panoramic View and more.

Tecno Mobile Camon 15- Rs 9999

The Camon 15 from Techno is a great entry-level smartphone with some stellar specs and at a great price. It features a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary, 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and Ultra Night Lens supported by DSP chip. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery along with HiOS 6.0.1, which is based on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port.

Nokia 3.2

The Nokia 3.2 initially came with Android 9 but, being a part of the Android one program, it received Android 10 update as promised. The Nokia 3.2 is driven by a 4000mAh battery and it features a 6.26-inch HD+ a-Si TFT (1520 x 720 pixels) drop-notch 2.5D curved glass display.

It’s powered by a Snapdragon 429 processor along with Adreno 504 GPU, up to 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage. It houses a single 13-megapixel rear sensor with f/2.2 aperture and on the front, it has a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

It comes in two storage variants: 2GB RAM+16GB storage and 4GB RAM+32 storage priced at Rs 7499 and Rs 8499 respectively.

Infinix Hot 9- Rs 7800

The Infinix Hot 9 is latest in Infinix’s “Hot” lineup of smartphones and it is truly a bang for your buck. It runs on Android 10 out of the box with Infinix’s custom XOS6.0 skin on top. The smartphone is available for purchase in Matte Black, Cyan, Violet and Light Blue colour options.

Coming to the specifications, the Infinix Hot 9 is loaded with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A25 octa-core processor.

The Infinix Hot 9 is loaded with a 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 16-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI Lens. For the front, it is loaded with an 8-megapixel shooter with a punch-hole design.

The phone is driven by a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. There is a fingerprint sensor and it supports Face Unlock, DTS Audio Technology, AR Stickers and more.