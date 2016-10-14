Top 5 Galaxy Note 7 alternatives

Samsung discontinued the Note 7 earlier this week which might bring windfall gain for its competitors.

Earlier this week, Samsung permanently stopped the production of the Galaxy Note 7 and will no longer sell the smartphone. Further, Samsung even began sending out thermal insulated boxes for the safe return. As Galaxy Note 7 is dead, we have compiled the top 5 alternatives of Galaxy Note 7 which you can buy if you just returned your beloved Note 7 (or was waiting for it to be launched in India).Well, this is as close as you can get to the Note 7. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge has essentially the same internals as the Note 7 except the iris scanner and of course - the S Pen. Starting with the design, S7 Edge looks a lot similar to Note 7 with glass on both front and back which offers a premium feel in hand. Up front, there is a 5.5 inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels which curves around the edges on both the sides. Inside, it sports Exynos 8890 octa core processor with Mali-T880 MP12 GPU for graphics.It comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 200 GB via micro SD card. The camera on the S7 Edge is also exactly the same as it was on Note 7. At its back, there is a 12 megapixel sensor with f/1.7, 26mm, phase detection autofocus, OIS and LED flash. This camera is capable of shooting 4K videos. Its front 5 megapixel camera has f/1.7 aperture.The device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box and is expected to get Android 7.0 update soon. It also has a fingerprint scanner embedded to the home button and has other essential connectivity features such as WiFi (ac), WiFi Direct, MHL, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS (GLONASS and Beidou), and sensors such as accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, and heart rate. Surprisingly, it still has micro USB 2.0 for charging and data transferring. To power up the device, there is a 3600 mAh battery which is slightly larger than what it was on the Note 7.If you experienced a mind change and don't want an edged screen device and also a smaller device but similar specifications and functionality, Samsung Galaxy S7 will do the job. The device comes with a smaller 5.1 inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display with a better pixel density of 577 ppi. The rest of the internals are same as the S7 Edge i.e. Exynos octa core processor, 4GB RAM with microSD card expansion, Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. The camera is also exactly the same with the same 12 megapixel sensor at the back and 5 megapixel camera at the front. The battery is however smaller on the Galaxy S7 - a 3000 mAh unit to be precise. Also, as the name suggests, there is no Edge screen style display.This should not be a surprise for many as iPhone 7 Plus, despite having a different operating system, is expected to be the biggest gainer after Note 7's debacle.The iPhone 7 Plus comes with a 5.5 inch 3D touch display with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution. Inside it lies an Apple A10 Fusion chip which is clocked at 2.23 GHz and has 3GB RAM. The phone comes in 32, 128 and 256GB storage options. Interestingly, iPhone 7 Plus sports a dual-camera set up with a with a Dual 12 MP, (f/1.8, 28mm & f/2.8, 56mm) rear facing camera with phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom, OIS, quad-LED (dual tone) flash. The OIS on iPhone 7 Plus is said to be really amazing. Apple has fitted a 2900 mAh battery in the device which Apple claims is enough for more than a full day use. It runs on Apple's latest iOS 10.0.1 and is upgradable to iOS 10.0.2. It has all the necessary connectivity features such as WiFi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS etc. with Apple's famous Touch ID on the Home button. Also, iPhone 7 Plus is IP67 certified Water and Dust proof. Though, you will have to spend a bit more in order to buy an iPhone 7 Plus but it still is a promising device.###PAGE###Though, LG's latest flagship LG V20 would have made a better replacement but V20 isn't available in India yet so the next option we thought of was LG G5. The G5 is a unique device and one of its kind due to its modular concept. In the era of uni-body metal design, G5 comes with a removable battery which can be connected to other MODs such as a Camera MOD, a power pack MOD etc.Regarding the specification, it comes with 5.3 inch Quad HD display with features like Always On display and Gorilla Glass 4 protection. Inside, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset which is clocked at 2.15 GHz that has Adreno 530 GPU and 4GB RAM. There is 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via a micro SD card slot which takes up the place of a second SIM slot. In other words, LG G5 has hybrid Dual SIM slot.The LG G5 offers a Dual rear camera set up that includes a 16 MP (29mm, f/1.8) and an 8 MP (12mm, f/2.4) lenses which have laser autofocus, OIS (3-axis), and LED flash, and the dual camera set up is capable of shooting 4K videos. An 8 megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture is in its front side. LG has given a 2800 mAh battery. It comes with USB Type-C port for charging and data transferring and there is also a finger print scanner at the back.Google Pixel and Pixel XL are now available for pre-ordering in India. The Pixel XL comes with an aluminium unibody and a glass plate at the back. Its 5.5 inch AMOLED display has Quad HD resolution. The powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad core processor runs this phone which comes in two storage options - 32GB and 128GB. Both the variants have 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. The Google Pixel XL offers a 3450 mAh battery which is non-removable.Besides, the phone has fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C with Quick Charge support, 12.3 MP rear facing camera with 1.55 micron pixels size and f/2.0 aperture, 8 megapixel front camera and Android 7.1 with Google Assistant support.