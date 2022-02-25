Realme Narzo 50: Top 5 Competitors

Realme today announced the launch of its Narzo 50 smartphone in two variants – 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. These are priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,499 respectively. This is a segment where a bunch of other companies are launching smartphones in, including Xiaomi, Samsung, etc. So let’s take a look at the competitors of the Realme Narzo 50.

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 comes in three variants in India, and is priced as follows:

4GB + 64GB: Rs 13,499

6GB + 64GB: Rs 14,499

6GB + 128GB: Rs 15,999

The Redmi Note 11 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels along with a DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1000 nits peak brightness. There’s a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz and 409 pixels per inch.

The Redmi Note 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

Further, it has a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro shooter. On the front, the Redmi Note 11 has a 13MP f/2.4 sensor that can record up to 1080p videos at 30fps.

The Redmi Note 11 is backed by a 5000mAh battery cell which support 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, GPS and NFC. Further, there’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, z-axis linear vibration motor, and Hi-res Audio Certification. Lastly, it runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

Pros

AMOLED panel with high refresh rate

Quad Cameras

IR Blaster

Cons

Same storage at higher price

Heavily Bloated UI

Micromax In Note 2

The Micromax In Note 2 has been priced at Rs 13,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant in India and makes one of the considerable competitors for Narzo 50. Micromax In Note 2 comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 100% NTSC coverage and 550nits of maximum brightness. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as face recognition for security.

For the camera, In Note 2 is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. The memory can be expanded by up to 256GB via micro sd card slot. The In Note 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

It runs on stock Android 11 OS and Micromax claims it doesn’t have any bloatware. Connectivity options include Dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, GPS and USB Type-C for charging.

Pros

Stock Android

No Bloatware

Quad cameras

Cons

Less RAM options

Less storage options

Moto G51 5G

Moto G51 is priced in the same range as the newly launched Realme phone. The Moto G51 comes in a single storage variant of 4GB + 64GB. The phone is priced at Rs 14,999 in India. If you are looking at a 5G smartphone under 15k, you can go for Moto G51 as 5G support is missing in the Realme Narzo 50.

Moto G51 features a 6.8-inch full HD+ LCD display and it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Moto G51 is the world’s first Snapdragon 480+ phone with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It packs a 5000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. The Moto phone runs on My UX based on Android 11. The Moto G51 is equipped with a triple camera setup. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device will use a 13-megapixel shooter.

Pros

5G support

Bigger display

UFS 2.2 storage instead of UFS 2.1 on Narzo 50

Cons

Slow charging speed

Less RAM & Storage

Poco M4 Pro 5G

The Poco M4 Pro 5G recently launched in India and is another one of the decent competitors for the Narzo 50. in three configurations. It is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB. The 8GB + 128GB model will costs you Rs 18,999.

The phone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display also comes with DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Further, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and has a dynamic RAM expansion feature. In addition, the phone supports a microSD card of up to 1TB.

For optics, the new Poco phone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 119-degree lens. In addition for selfies and video chats, Poco M4 Pro 5G is equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera.

Poco M4 Pro 5G has 33W fast charging and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. In addition, the phone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and more. The phone also comes with an X-axis linear motor, Stereo Speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Pros

Multiple models

Stereo speakers

X-Axis linear vibration motor

Cons

Dual cameras

Slower display refresh rate

Tecno Pova 5G

The Tecno Pova 5G is yet another one of the tough competitors for the Narzo 50. It is priced at Rs 19,999 for the single 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone comes at a few extra bucks than the Realme Narzo 50 but offers more in terms of specs as well.

The phone features a 6.95-inch full HD+ screen which has 480ppi pixel density, an 82.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. In addition, it also offers 3GB virtual RAM.

There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI lens for optics. There is a 16-megapixel shooter with dual-LED flash for selfies and video calls for the front. As for software, the handset runs Android 11 just like the Realme phone. The phone offers a huge 6,000mAh battery with only 18W fast charging support.

Pros

Better processor

Huge Battery

Cons