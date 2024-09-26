Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Top 5 Smartphone Deals Worth Checking Out

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 has begun for Prime Members starting today, September 26, while it will begin for all from tomorrow. The annual sale event brings a lot of worthy deals on all types of electronics, and here we have compiled a list of top 5 smartphone deals that are definitely worth checking out if you are looking to buy a new phone during the festive season.

Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24, that debuted earlier this year, is selling for as low as Rs 62,999, down from its regular price of Rs 74,999. We have already reviewed the smartphone and we were quite satisfied with the experience the device provides for its price. It’s definitely one of the top 5 smartphone deals you should check out during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale.

OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12, which launched at Rs 64,999, can be bought for as low as Rs 55,748 during the sale period which makes it one of the best flagships you could purchase that offers a well-rounded experience. Be it gaming, battery life, display, or performance, the OnePlus 12 has a lot to offer.

OnePlus Open

If you are in the market looking for a foldable smartphone, check out the OnePlus Open which was one of the best foldable devices of 2023. Available for as low as Rs 99,999, down from its launch price of Rs 1,39,999, the OnePlus Open easily competes and even beats the likes of Galaxy Z Fold 5, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and more.

Xiaomi 14

The Xiaomi 14 launched for Rs 69,999 but is selling for Rs 47,999 for the 512GB model which further makes it a better deal than OnePlus 12 if you can handle a smaller display and like Xiaomi’s Hyper OS. The Xiaomi 14 also packs a lot of punch for this price, making it a deal not worth missing during the Great Indian Festival 2024 sale.

Realme GT 6T

The device that launched for Rs 30,999 can be bought for as low as Rs 24,748 during the sale. The Realme GT 6T packs one of the brightest displays in the segment and is powered by a Processor that is capable of handling heavy tasks including running demanding games at maximum graphics.