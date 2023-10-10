CMF Power 65W GaN Charger Review: The notable debut

CMF has entered the tech space with three new accessories. While we have already reviewed the smartwatch and the TWS earbuds, the third and last product in the debut lineup is the Power 65W GaN charger, priced at Rs 2,999. Currently selling for Rs 2,699 on Flipkart, is the charger worth it? Check out our review and find that out for yourself.

Build Quality

The Power 65W GaN Charger is made of polycarbonate with a matte finish. The charger feels premium, heavy and dense in the hand, but the feel doesn’t matter much as it would spend most of its time plugged into the wall. The black coloured charger looks sleek, but the orange one is the real eye-grabber that looks unique. The overall size is compact, so it’s easy to carry around.

Power Distribution

There are three ports, two of which are USB-C ports and one is a USB-A port. If you use two USB-C ports, the power is distributed between the USB-C1 and USB-C2 ports as 45W from the former and 20W from the latter.

When using USB-C1 (the bottom port) and USB-A, you get 45W from the former and 18W from the latter. Using the C2 and A ports will provide 7.5W of power from each. When using all three, the C1 gives 45W while the remaining two give 7.5W each. If you use all of them individually, both the C ports output 65W each while the A port outputs 36W.

The charger claims to have multiple protection parameters set in place, including excessive power protection, interference protection, low & high voltage protection, short circuit protection, overheat protection, excessive current protection and flame retardant protection.

Performance

Now, while in use, the charger does get warm, be it if you use one port or all three, but it’s always under control. The gaps between the ports are enough to connect three cables easily. However, remember that CMF doesn’t provide cables bundled with the charger, so you must have your own. The cables seem a bit loose when connecting or disconnecting, but it’s nothing major to worry about.

The CMF Power 65W GaN works with all major Fast charging protocols, including PD3.0, QC4.0+/3.0/2.0, SCP, FCP, PPS, AFC, Samsung 9V2A, DCP, and Apple 2.4A. It is compatible with MFI-certified cables for optimal performance across various electronic products. The only issue I faced while using the charger was that the device charging intermittently stopped at times and then resumed after a second or two.

I also had the OnePlus 65W PD charger to compare the speeds, and the CMF Power 65W GaN charger juices up my Galaxy S23 Ultra at the same speeds as the OnePlus charger. The phone did show “Super Fast Charging”, the same message it displays when connected to the OnePlus charger. The phone took about 36 minutes to charge from 50 to 100% and a little over an hour from 0 to 100%, once again the same as the OnePlus wall charger.

While charging up the iPad Mini 6, the device was charged from 23 to 100% in around 1.5 hours, which is again the same time as the OnePlus charger I have. When connected to a OnePlus 11R and OnePlus Nord 2, the phones didn’t show Ultra-fast charging as they do with the OnePlus charger and of course, it wasn’t able to charge them at 65W speeds because it doesn’t support the protocol for OnePlus phones.

However, the speeds felt decently high. It charged the Nord 2 in about an hour, while the 11R took more than an hour. Finally, charging the CMF Buds Pro case from 0 to 100% took more than 1.5 hours.