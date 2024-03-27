  1. Home
Vivo X Fold 3

Brand: Vivo
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display 8.03-inch main, 6.53-inch cover
  • Front Camera 32MP cover, 32MP main
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP + 50MP
  • Battery 5500mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Vivo X Fold 3 has an 8.03-inch inner display with a Resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a Samsung E7 panel that can reach up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness. The cover display is 6.53-inch in size with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting the same 4,500 nits of peak brightness. They have support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

The X Fold 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens paired with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 Ultra-wide lens and a 50MP f/1.85 portrait camera. For selfies, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 sensor both on the external and the internal screen as well.

The device is backed up by a 5500mAh battery with 80W wired charging. Connectivity options on the device includes Dual 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 7, dual-SIM 5G, GPS, IR Blaster, NFC and a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. It is also IPX4 rated. Finally, the X Fold 3 has stereo speakers and runs on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14.

Vivo X Fold 3 Specs

Vivo X Fold 3 Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
Colour Options Black, White

Vivo X Fold 3 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Device Back Vegan Leather

Vivo X Fold 3 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 8.03-inch main, 6.53-inch cover
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2480 x 2200 pixels (main) , 1172 x 2748 pixels (cover)
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

Vivo X Fold 3 Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Vivo X Fold 3 Software

OS & UI Android 14, OriginOS 4

Vivo X Fold 3 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.75 primary wide sensor, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle sensor + 50MP f/1.85 portrait camera
Front Camera Module Dual
Front Camera Specs 32MP f/2.4 cover + 32MP f/2.4 main

Vivo X Fold 3 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 80W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo X Fold 3 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Vivo X Fold 3 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IPX4

