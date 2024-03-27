The Vivo X Fold 3 has an 8.03-inch inner display with a Resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a Samsung E7 panel that can reach up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness. The cover display is 6.53-inch in size with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting the same 4,500 nits of peak brightness. They have support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.
The X Fold 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens paired with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 Ultra-wide lens and a 50MP f/1.85 portrait camera. For selfies, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 sensor both on the external and the internal screen as well.
The device is backed up by a 5500mAh battery with 80W wired charging. Connectivity options on the device includes Dual 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 7, dual-SIM 5G, GPS, IR Blaster, NFC and a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. It is also IPX4 rated. Finally, the X Fold 3 has stereo speakers and runs on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB, 16/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
|Colour Options
|Black, White
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|8.03-inch main, 6.53-inch cover
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2480 x 2200 pixels (main) , 1172 x 2748 pixels (cover)
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Phone RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, OriginOS 4
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.75 primary wide sensor, OIS + 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle sensor + 50MP f/1.85 portrait camera
|Front Camera Module
|Dual
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP f/2.4 cover + 32MP f/2.4 main
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5500
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|80W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IPX4