The Vivo X Fold 3 has an 8.03-inch inner display with a Resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a Samsung E7 panel that can reach up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness. The cover display is 6.53-inch in size with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting the same 4,500 nits of peak brightness. They have support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

The X Fold 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens paired with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 Ultra-wide lens and a 50MP f/1.85 portrait camera. For selfies, there’s a 32MP f/2.4 sensor both on the external and the internal screen as well.

The device is backed up by a 5500mAh battery with 80W wired charging. Connectivity options on the device includes Dual 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 7, dual-SIM 5G, GPS, IR Blaster, NFC and a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. It is also IPX4 rated. Finally, the X Fold 3 has stereo speakers and runs on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14.