Vivo V40 SE 5G
Brand: Vivo
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage 256
  • Display 6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 394 ppi. It delivers up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of 2.2 onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

The camera Sensors on the back consist of a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera with a Sony sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. The front of the handset includes a 16MP f/2.0 selfie camera. A 5000mAh battery powers the device, which supports 44W fast charging.

For connectivity, you get a Dual-SIM card slot, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics, Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 for software, while the device is IP54 rated as well.

Vivo V40 SE 5G Specs

Vivo V40 SE 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB
Colour Options Crystal Black, Leather Purple

Vivo V40 SE 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Vivo V40 SE 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 394

Vivo V40 SE 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Vivo V40 SE 5G Software

OS & UI FunTouch OS 14, Android 14

Vivo V40 SE 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP, f/2.0 aperture

Vivo V40 SE 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 44W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo V40 SE 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Vivo V40 SE 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP54

