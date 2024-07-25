The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 394 ppi. It delivers up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

The camera Sensors on the back consist of a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera with a Sony sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. The front of the handset includes a 16MP f/2.0 selfie camera. A 5000mAh battery powers the device, which supports 44W fast charging.

For connectivity, you get a Dual-SIM card slot, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics, Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 for software, while the device is IP54 rated as well.