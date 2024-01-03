Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ sports a curved 6.78-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2436 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate SoC. The device has 256GB of in-built storage which is expandable and 8GB RAM with additional virtual RAM.

For photos and videos, the Tecno device has a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a 108-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, plus an AI sensor and dual LED flash. There is also a 32-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB port. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery which seems to support 33W charging. The phone has a in-display fingerprint sensor along with dual speakers. It runs on Android 14 based HiOS 14. It is also IP53 rated.