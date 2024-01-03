Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ sports a curved 6.78-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2436 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate SoC. The device has 256GB of in-built storage which is expandable and 8GB RAM with additional virtual RAM.
For photos and videos, the Tecno device has a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a 108-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, plus an AI sensor and dual LED flash. There is also a 32-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well.
Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB port. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery which seems to support 33W charging. The phone has a in-display fingerprint sensor along with dual speakers. It runs on Android 14 based HiOS 14. It is also IP53 rated.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Temporal Orbits, Lunar Frost, Radiant Starstream, Magic Skin 2.0 Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2436 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|393
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Android 14, HiOS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|108MP primary sensor, f/1.8 aperture, Dual LED Flash + AI camera
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP f/2.2 sensor
|Front Camera Features
|Dual LED Flash
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|33W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP53