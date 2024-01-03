  1. Home
Tecno Spark 20 Pro+

Brand: Tecno Mobile
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage 256
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2436 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + AI lens
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ sports a curved 6.78-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2436 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate SoC. The device has 256GB of in-built storage which is expandable and 8GB with additional virtual RAM.

For photos and videos, the Tecno device has a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a 108-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, plus an sensor and dual LED flash. There is also a 32-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well.

Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB port. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery which seems to support 33W charging. The phone has a in-display fingerprint sensor along with dual speakers. It runs on 14 based HiOS 14. It is also IP53 rated.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Specs

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB
Colour Options Temporal Orbits, Lunar Frost, Radiant Starstream, Magic Skin 2.0 Green

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 393

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Software

OS & UI Android 14, HiOS 14

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 108MP primary sensor, f/1.8 aperture, Dual LED Flash + AI camera
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP f/2.2 sensor
Front Camera Features Dual LED Flash

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP53

