Tecno Camon 30 5G

Brand: Tecno Mobile
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7020
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2436 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Tecno Camon 30 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ 2436 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor. It has up to 12GB and up to 512GB storage.

It comes backed by a 5000mAh battery with 70W Fast charging support. The handset also offers a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio. As for the camera setup, it gets an OIS-assisted 50MP primary snapper with a 1/1.57-inch sensor size and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 50MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5, v5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device has an under-display optical fingerprint sensor and also packs stereo speakers as well.

Tecno Camon 30 5G Specs

Tecno Camon 30 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 8/512 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Black, White, Green

Tecno Camon 30 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Tecno Camon 30 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 393

Tecno Camon 30 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7020
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Unknown

Tecno Camon 30 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, HiOS 14

Tecno Camon 30 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP primary camera, f/1.8 aperture, OIS + 2MP depth camera
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP
Front Camera Features Dual-LED flash

Tecno Camon 30 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 70W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Tecno Camon 30 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Tecno Camon 30 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration

