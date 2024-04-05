The Tecno Camon 30 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ 2436 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor. It has up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
It comes backed by a 5000mAh battery with 70W Fast charging support. The handset also offers a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio. As for the camera setup, it gets an OIS-assisted 50MP primary snapper with a 1/1.57-inch sensor size and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 50MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device has an under-display optical fingerprint sensor and also packs stereo speakers as well.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB, 8/512 GB, 12/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Black, White, Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2436 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|393
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7020
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Unknown
|OS & UI
|Android 14, HiOS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP primary camera, f/1.8 aperture, OIS + 2MP depth camera
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP
|Front Camera Features
|Dual-LED flash
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|70W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration