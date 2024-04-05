The Tecno Camon 30 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ 2436 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor. It has up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

It comes backed by a 5000mAh battery with 70W Fast charging support. The handset also offers a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio. As for the camera setup, it gets an OIS-assisted 50MP primary snapper with a 1/1.57-inch sensor size and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 50MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device has an under-display optical fingerprint sensor and also packs stereo speakers as well.