The Spark 20 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 580 nits brightness, and NEG Glass Protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor paired with 8GB RAMand 256GB storage which is expandable as well.
As for optics, it has a dual rear camera setup, including a 108MP camera with 1/1.6″ Samsung HM6 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, joined by a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s an 8MP sensor with a Dual Colour Temperature LED flash.
The handset is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an IP53 rated build.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Startrail Black, Glossy White, Neon Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, HiOS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|108MP Samsung HM6 primary sensor, f/1.75 aperture, Dual LED Flash + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP sensor
|Front Camera Features
|Dual Colour Temperature LED Flash
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|33W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity
|IP Rating
|IP53