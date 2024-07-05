  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Tecno Mobile
  4. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G
Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G
Brand: Tecno Mobile
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage 256
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2460 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 108MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Spark 20 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 580 nits brightness, and NEG Glass Protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor paired with 8GB RAMand 256GB storage which is expandable as well.

As for optics, it has a dual rear camera setup, including a 108MP camera with 1/1.6″ Samsung HM6 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, joined by a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s an 8MP sensor with a Dual Colour Temperature LED flash.

The handset is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an IP53 rated build.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Specs

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB
Colour Options Startrail Black, Glossy White, Neon Green

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, HiOS 14

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 108MP Samsung HM6 primary sensor, f/1.75 aperture, Dual LED Flash + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP sensor
Front Camera Features Dual Colour Temperature LED Flash

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity
IP Rating IP53

More Smartphones from Tecno Mobile

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.