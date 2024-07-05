The Spark 20 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 580 nits brightness, and NEG Glass Protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor paired with 8GB RAMand 256GB storage which is expandable as well.

As for optics, it has a dual rear camera setup, including a 108MP camera with 1/1.6″ Samsung HM6 sensor, f/1.75 aperture, joined by a 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s an 8MP sensor with a Dual Colour Temperature LED flash.

The handset is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an IP53 rated build.