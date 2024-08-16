Redmi A3x sports a 6.71-inch (1650 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 268 ppi, 500 nits brightness, DC dimming support, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

It powered by the Unisoc T603 Processor paired with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with microSD. The device runs on Android 14 based MIUI OS. It will get 2 major Android OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches.

The handset packs dual rear cameras, including an 8MP primary sensor and an additional sensor along with a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing camera. For connectivity, it gets Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS + GLONASS, a USB Type-C port, FM radio, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Lastly, it’ll be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging speeds.