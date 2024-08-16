Redmi A3x sports a 6.71-inch (1650 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 268 ppi, 500 nits brightness, DC dimming support, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
It powered by the Unisoc T603 Processor paired with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with microSD. The device runs on Android 14 based MIUI OS. It will get 2 major Android OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches.
The handset packs dual rear cameras, including an 8MP primary sensor and an additional sensor along with a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing camera. For connectivity, it gets Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS + GLONASS, a USB Type-C port, FM radio, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Lastly, it’ll be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging speeds.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|16 August, 2024
|Price (₹)
|6,999
|Memory Variants
|3/64 GB, 4/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Ocean Green, Olive Green
|Weight (grams)
|192
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.71
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1650 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|180 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|268
|Chipset
|Unisoc T603
|Phone RAM
|3 GB, 4 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB, 128 GB
|Storage Type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|8MP f/2.0 primary sensor + QVGA sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|5MP f/2.2 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|10W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity