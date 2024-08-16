  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Redmi
  4. Redmi A3x

Redmi A3x

Redmi A3x
Redmi A3x
₹6,999.00
Brand: Redmi
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset Unisoc T603
  • RAM (GB) 3, 4
  • Storage (GB) 64, 128
  • Display 6.71-inch (1650 x 720 pixels)
  • Front Camera 5MP
  • Primary Camera 8MP + QVGA
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Redmi A3x sports a 6.71-inch (1650 x 720 pixels) HD+ IPS screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 268 ppi, 500 nits brightness, DC dimming support, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

It powered by the Unisoc T603 paired with up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with microSD. The device runs on Android 14 based MIUI OS. It will get 2 major OS upgrades and 3 years of security patches.

The handset packs dual rear cameras, including an 8MP primary sensor and an additional sensor along with a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing camera. For connectivity, it gets Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS + GLONASS, a USB Type-C port, FM radio, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Lastly, it’ll be backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging speeds.

Redmi A3x Specs

Redmi A3x Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 16 August, 2024
Price (₹) 6,999
Memory Variants 3/64 GB, 4/128 GB
Colour Options Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Ocean Green, Olive Green

Redmi A3x Build & Design

Weight (grams) 192
Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Redmi A3x Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.71
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1650 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 180 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 268

Redmi A3x Performance

Chipset Unisoc T603
Phone RAM 3 GB, 4 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 64 GB, 128 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Redmi A3x Software

OS & UI Android 14

Redmi A3x Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 8MP f/2.0 primary sensor + QVGA sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 5MP f/2.2 sensor

Redmi A3x Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 10W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Redmi A3x Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS GLONASS, BeiDou

Redmi A3x Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

More Smartphones from Redmi

Latest News & Updates

Search

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.