  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Realme
  4. Realme Narzo N65 5G

Realme Narzo N65 5G

Realme Narzo N65 5G
Realme Narzo N65 5G
₹11,499.00
Brand: Realme
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM (GB) 4, 6
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.67-inch, 1604 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + AI sensor
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Realme Narzo N65 sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with resolution, and a of 120Hz. The device has 625 nits of peak brightness and supports 16.7 million colours.

Then, it gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and an sensor. There’s an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. 

The Realme device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 under the hood paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage which is expandable via a card up to 2TB.

It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm and speaker grille. There’s also Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, and GPS for wireless connectivity. It runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on 14.

Realme Narzo N65 5G Specs

Realme Narzo N65 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 27 May, 2024
Price (₹) 11,499
Memory Variants 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB
Colour Options Green, Gold

Realme Narzo N65 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Realme Narzo N65 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1604 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz

Realme Narzo N65 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Phone RAM 4 GB, 6 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Realme Narzo N65 5G Software

OS & UI Realme UI 5.0, Android 14

Realme Narzo N65 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary camera + AI sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP, f/2.05 aperture

Realme Narzo N65 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 15W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Realme Narzo N65 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Realme Narzo N65 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP54

More Smartphones from Realme

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.