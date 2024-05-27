The Realme Narzo N65 5G sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz. The device has 625 nits of peak brightness and supports 16.7 million colours.

Then, it gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and an AI sensor. There’s an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

The Realme device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage which is expandable via a microSD card up to 2TB.

It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm Audio Jack and speaker grille. There’s also Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, and GPS for wireless connectivity. It runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.