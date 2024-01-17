  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Oppo
  4. Oppo Reno 11F 5G

Oppo Reno 11F 5G

Oppo Reno 11F 5G
Oppo Reno 11F 5G
Brand: Oppo
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 256
  • Display 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Reno 11F may sport a flat 6.7-inch AMOLED Display with FHD+ Resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The device will be equipped with a 32MP front-facing camera.

It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. At the back, there could be a triple cam system, including a 64MP primary lens using an OV64B sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

The device will run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 and could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast wired charging. Finally, the handset may also be IP65 rated for dust and water proofing.

Oppo Reno 11F 5G Specs

Oppo Reno 11F 5G Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/256 GB
Colour Options Blue, Green, Pink

Oppo Reno 11F 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Oppo Reno 11F 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2412 × 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 394

Oppo Reno 11F 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Oppo Reno 11F 5G Software

OS & UI ColorOS 14, Android 14

Oppo Reno 11F 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Rear Camera Features 4K recording, HDR, Night Mode
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP, f/2.4 aperture
Front Camera Features HDR

Oppo Reno 11F 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 67W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Oppo Reno 11F 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Oppo Reno 11F 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP65

More Smartphones from Oppo

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.