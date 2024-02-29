The F25 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED Display with a FHD+ 2412×1080 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, peak brightness of 1100 nits and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The F25 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip.

The OPPO handset gets 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

The smartphone has a 32MP IMX615 selfie camera. The rear camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device is IP65 rated as well.