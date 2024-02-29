  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Oppo
  4. OPPO F25 Pro 5G

OPPO F25 Pro 5G

OPPO F25 Pro 5G
OPPO F25 Pro 5G
₹23,999.00
Brand: Oppo
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The F25 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED Display with a FHD+ 2412×1080 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, peak brightness of 1100 nits and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The F25 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip.

The OPPO handset gets 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

The smartphone has a 32MP IMX615 selfie camera. The rear camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device is IP65 rated as well.

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Specs

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 29 February, 2024
Price (₹) 23,999
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Lava Red, Ocean Blue

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Panda Glass
Device Back Glass

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2412 × 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 394

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1
Memory Card Slot N/A

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Software

OS & UI ColorOS 14, Android 14

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 64MP f/1.7 OV64B primary sensor, OIS + 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide sensor + 2MP f/2.4 OV02B10 macro sensor
Rear Camera Features 4K recording, HDR, Night Mode
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP IMX615 sensor, f/2.4 aperture
Front Camera Features HDR

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 67W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP65

More Smartphones from Oppo

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.