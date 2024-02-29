The F25 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED Display with a FHD+ 2412×1080 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, peak brightness of 1100 nits and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The F25 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip.
The OPPO handset gets 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.
The smartphone has a 32MP IMX615 selfie camera. The rear camera setup consists of a 64-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera, an 8-megapixel IMX355 f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device is IP65 rated as well.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|29 February, 2024
|Price (₹)
|23,999
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Lava Red, Ocean Blue
|Front Protection Glass
|Panda Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2412 × 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|394
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|ColorOS 14, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|64MP f/1.7 OV64B primary sensor, OIS + 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide sensor + 2MP f/2.4 OV02B10 macro sensor
|Rear Camera Features
|4K recording, HDR, Night Mode
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP IMX615 sensor, f/2.4 aperture
|Front Camera Features
|HDR
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|67W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP65