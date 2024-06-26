The Razr 50 sports a 6.9-inch (2640×1080 pixels) FlexView FHD+ LTPO AMOLED Display which supports 10-120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 2600 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision. At the front, it gets a 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056 pixels resolution) QuickView LTPS AMOLED cover display which gets 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1700 nits peak brightness, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The handset is powered by a newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device also runs on Hello UI based on Android 14. For optics, there’s a 50MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS, and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

There’s a 32MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers that suppprt Dolby Atmos. The device is also IPX8 rated and is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.