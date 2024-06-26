  1. Home
Brand: Motorola
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 256, 512
  • Display 6.9-inch main, 3.6-inch cover
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 13MP
  • Battery 4200mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Razr 50 sports a 6.9-inch (2640×1080 pixels) FlexView FHD+ LTPO which supports 10-120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 2600 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision. At the front, it gets a 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056 pixels resolution) QuickView LTPS AMOLED cover display which gets 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1700 nits peak brightness, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The handset is powered by a newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device also runs on Hello UI based on 14. For optics, there’s a 50MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS, and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

There’s a 32MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, 5.4, USB port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers that suppprt Dolby Atmos. The device is also IPX8 rated and is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Motorola Razr 50 Specs

Motorola Razr 50 Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Koala Grey, Beach Sand, Spritz Orange

Motorola Razr 50 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Device Back Vegan Leather

Motorola Razr 50 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.9-inch primary, 3.6-inch cover
Screen Type pOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels, 1066 x 1056 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 240 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 413, 413

Motorola Razr 50 Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Motorola Razr 50 Software

OS & UI Android 14, My UX

Motorola Razr 50 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.7 primary sensor + 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP, f/2.4 aperture

Motorola Razr 50 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4200
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 30W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 15W
Reverse Charging

Motorola Razr 50 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Motorola Razr 50 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IPX8

