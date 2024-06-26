The Razr 50 sports a 6.9-inch (2640×1080 pixels) FlexView FHD+ LTPO AMOLED Display which supports 10-120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 2600 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision. At the front, it gets a 3.6-inch (1066 x 1056 pixels resolution) QuickView LTPS AMOLED cover display which gets 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1700 nits peak brightness, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
The handset is powered by a newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device also runs on Hello UI based on Android 14. For optics, there’s a 50MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS, and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.
There’s a 32MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers that suppprt Dolby Atmos. The device is also IPX8 rated and is backed up by a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB, 12/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Koala Grey, Beach Sand, Spritz Orange
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.9-inch primary, 3.6-inch cover
|Screen Type
|pOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels, 1066 x 1056 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|240 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|413, 413
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, My UX
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.7 primary sensor + 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP, f/2.4 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4200
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|30W
|Wireless Charging
|Wireless Charging Speed
|15W
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6E
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Ambient Light, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Light Sensor, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IPX8