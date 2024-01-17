Moto G Play (2024) features 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90Hz refresh rate, 269 ppi pixel density, and up to 500 nits of brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. This is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a single rear camera, which is a 50MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. At the front, the phone has a 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 13. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1 and GPS, and more. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port for charging.