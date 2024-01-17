  1. Home
Moto G Play (2024)

Moto G Play (2024)
Moto G Play (2024)
Brand: Motorola
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 680
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage 64
  • Display 6.5-inch, 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

Moto G Play (2024) features 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 Pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio display with 90Hz refresh rate, 269 ppi pixel density, and up to 500 nits of brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. This is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a single rear camera, which is a 50MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. At the front, the phone has a 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs on 13. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, v5.1 and GPS, and more. Additionally, the phone has a USB port for charging.

Moto G Play (2024) Specs

Moto G Play (2024) Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 4/64 GB
Colour Options Blue

Moto G Play (2024) Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Moto G Play (2024) Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.5
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 269

Moto G Play (2024) Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 680
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type N/A
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Moto G Play (2024) Software

OS & UI Android 13, MyUX

Moto G Play (2024) Cameras

Rear Camera Module Single
Rear Camera Specs 50MP primary sensor, f/1.8 aperture
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP, f/2.0 aperture

Moto G Play (2024) Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 15W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Moto G Play (2024) Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Single
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Moto G Play (2024) Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP52

More Smartphones from Motorola

