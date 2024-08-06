  1. Home
Lava Yuva Star

Lava Yuva Star
Lava Yuva Star
₹6,499.00
Brand: Lava Mobiles
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset Unisoc SC9863A
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage (GB) 64
  • Display 6.75-inch, 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Front Camera 5MP
  • Primary Camera 13MP + AI Lens
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14 Go Edition

The Yuva Star sports a 6.75-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc SC9863A chipset and 4GB of RAM with up to 4GB of virtual RAM. There’s 64GB of built-in storage and the phone runs on Android 14 Go OS.

For optics, you get a 13-megapixel main camera, along with an AI sensor. You also get a 5MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via the USB-C port.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single bottom firing speaker.

Lava Yuva Star Specs

Lava Yuva Star Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 06 August, 2024
Price (₹) 6,499
Memory Variants 4/64 GB
Colour Options Black, White, Lavender

Lava Yuva Star Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Lava Yuva Star Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.75
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 60 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A

Lava Yuva Star Performance

Chipset Unisoc SC9863A
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Lava Yuva Star Software

OS & UI Android 14 Go Edition

Lava Yuva Star Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 13MP primary sensor + AI lens
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 5MP

Lava Yuva Star Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 10W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Lava Yuva Star Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Lava Yuva Star Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

