Brand: Infinix
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Helio G100
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 6.78-inch (1080 x 2436 pixels)
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 108MP + 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Infinix Zero 40 series sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ resolution, up to 1,300 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Zero 40 supports up to 120Hz and comes with an in-display fingerprint optical reader.

The Infinix Zero 40 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB UFS 2.2 storage options. It runs on Android 14-based XOS 14.5 out of the box and will receive 2 major OS upgrades along with 3 years of security patches.

The Infinix Zero 40 sports a triple-rear camera setup that consists of a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 f/1.8 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth lens with an LED flash. There is a 50MP Samsung JN5 f/2.5 front shooter. The device can shoot 2K resolution 30 videos both from front and back sensors.

It also comes with a dedicated GoPro mode, enabling users to pair the devices with a compatible GoPro camera, using the phone as a viewfinder and controlling shooting modes directly from the camera app. Additionally, the GoPro Quik App is pre-installed on the phone.

It further packs a 5000mAh battery unit with 45W fast wired charging and 10W reverse wired charging support as well. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. It has stereo speakers tuned by JBL and is IP54 rated also.

Infinix Zero 40 4G Specs

Infinix Zero 40 4G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 8/512 GB
Colour Options Misty Aqua, Rock Black, Blossom Glow

Infinix Zero 40 4G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass 5
Device Back Vegan Leather

Infinix Zero 40 4G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2436 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 393

Infinix Zero 40 4G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G100
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Unknown

Infinix Zero 40 4G Software

OS & UI Android 14, XOS 14.5

Infinix Zero 40 4G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 f/1.8 primary sensor + 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Rear Camera Features 2K @ 30 fps video shooting, GoPro mode, GoPro Quik app
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP Samsung JN5 f/2.5 sensor
Front Camera Features 2K @ 30 fps video shooting

Infinix Zero 40 4G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 45W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Infinix Zero 40 4G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Infinix Zero 40 4G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP54

