Infinix Zero 40 series sport a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED Display with an FHD+ resolution, up to 1,300 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Zero 40 supports up to 120Hz Refresh Rate and comes with an in-display fingerprint optical reader.

The Infinix Zero 40 4G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB UFS 2.2 storage options. It runs on Android 14-based XOS 14.5 out of the box and will receive 2 major OS upgrades along with 3 years of security patches.

The Infinix Zero 40 sports a triple-rear camera setup that consists of a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 f/1.8 primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth lens with an LED flash. There is a 50MP Samsung JN5 f/2.5 front shooter. The device can shoot 2K resolution 30 FPS videos both from front and back sensors.

It also comes with a dedicated GoPro mode, enabling users to pair the devices with a compatible GoPro camera, using the phone as a viewfinder and controlling shooting modes directly from the camera app. Additionally, the GoPro Quik App is pre-installed on the phone.

It further packs a 5000mAh battery unit with 45W fast wired charging and 10W reverse wired charging support as well. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. It has stereo speakers tuned by JBL and is IP54 rated also.