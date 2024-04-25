  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Infinix
  4. Infinix GT 20 Pro

Infinix GT 20 Pro

Infinix GT 20 Pro
Infinix GT 20 Pro
Brand: Infinix
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage (GB) 256
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 108MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Infinix GT 20 Pro sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ with a 144Hz and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display gets a hole punch cutout at the center and will also get a Pixelworks X5 Turbo visual processor.

There is a triple rear camera system consisting of a 108-megapixel f/1.8 main camera. The other two include a 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth camera. It comes with a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.

The device has the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate at its helm, which is coupled with up to 12 of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery 45W support.

As for other features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. It also has JBL-tuned dual stereo speakers, 6, 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. The device runs on XOS 14 based on 14 and its also IP54 rated.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Specs

Infinix GT 20 Pro Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
Colour Options Mecha Silver, Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange

Infinix GT 20 Pro Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Infinix GT 20 Pro Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 × 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 144 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 360 Hz

Infinix GT 20 Pro Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Infinix GT 20 Pro Software

OS & UI XOS 14, Android 14

Infinix GT 20 Pro Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 108MP primary sensor, PDAF + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Rear Camera Features 4K recording, HDR, Night Mode
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP, f/2.4 aperture
Front Camera Features HDR

Infinix GT 20 Pro Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 45W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Infinix GT 20 Pro Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Infinix GT 20 Pro Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP54

More Smartphones from Infinix

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.