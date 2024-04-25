Infinix GT 20 Pro sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Display with a 144Hz Refresh Rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display gets a hole punch cutout at the center and will also get a Pixelworks X5 Turbo visual processor.
There is a triple rear camera system consisting of a 108-megapixel f/1.8 main camera. The other two Sensors include a 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth camera. It comes with a 32-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera.
The device has the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC at its helm, which is coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery 45W Fast charging support.
As for other features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. It also has JBL-tuned dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. The device runs on XOS 14 based on Android 14 and its also IP54 rated.
