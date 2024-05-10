Infinix GT 20 Pro India Arrival Set For May 21, GT Book To Tag Along

Infinix has announced the launch date for the Infinix GT 20 Pro in India and the launch is set for May 21. The device already debuted in Saudi Arabia a few days back so its specifications are likely to remain the same for the device’s Indian counterpart. Infinix will also be launching the GT Book laptop alongside the smartphone.

Infinix GT 20 Pro, GT Book India Launch Date

The Infinix GT 20 Pro will arrive in India on May 21. “The GT Verse represents a monumental leap forward in extending unparalleled gaming experience and revolutionizing the way gamers interact with their favorite titles. Tailored to meet the needs of every gamer, gaming accessories include MagCase, Finger Sleeves and cooling fan, RGB mat, RGB Headphone and RGB mouse”, said the company in a release.

Infinix GT Book laptop will also be coming on the same date. The brand revealed that it gets a Mecha bar with customizable RGB Lighting and four-zone lighting RGB keyboard.

Infinix GT Book: Leaked Specs

The Infinix GT Book will likely come with Intel’s Core i5-12450H to the Core i9-13900H processor. As for graphics options, the laptop will offer three options such as RTX 3050, RTX 4050, and RTX 4060. The laptop features up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. It may get a 16-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, and full sRGB colour gamut coverage.

Aside from that, connectivity options will include multiple USB ports, HDMI, an SD card reader, and an audio jack. It also features Wi-Fi 6E, a programmable RGB keyboard, a 1080p webcam, and a 72 Wh battery which will charge through a 192W fast charger.

Infinix GT 20 Pro: Specs

Infinix GT 20 Pro sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LTPS AMOLED Display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits peak brightness, 2304Hz PWM frequency, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display gets a hole punch cutout at the center and also a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo visual processor.

There is a triple rear camera system consisting of a 108-megapixel f/1.75 Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main camera. The other two Sensors include a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It comes with a 32-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing camera.

The device has the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC at its helm, which is coupled with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery 45W Fast charging support.

As for other features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. It also has JBL-tuned dual stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. The device runs on XOS 14 For GT based on Android 14 operating system and its also IP54 rated.