Brand: Asus
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2448 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 13MP + 32MP
  • Battery 5500mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Zenfone 11 Ultra sports a 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 1-120Hz LTPO (max 144Hz for gaming) Samsung flexible AMOLED panel with 10-bit HDR, 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 2500 nits brightness, 107.37% DCI-P3 / 145.65% sRGB / 103.16% NTSC, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on ROG UI based on Android 14. As for optics, the handset gets a 50MP rear camera with 1/1.56″ Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.9 aperture, 6-axis Gimbal stabilisation, paired with a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 32MP f/2.4 3x telephoto sensor with OIS. At the front, there’s a 32MP camera sensor for selfies.

Additionally, the phone packs a multi-magnet stereo speaker setup with Qualcomm aptX adaptive audio, Dirac Virtuo for spatial sound. The device is also IP68 rated. It further packs a 5500mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging support and 15W wireless charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm Audio Jackand a USB-C port.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Specs

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 16/512 GB
Colour Options Skyline Blue, Eternal Black, Misty Grey, Desert Sand

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Device Back Gorilla Glass

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 144 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 720 Hz

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Software

OS & UI Android 14, ROG UI

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX890 primary sensor, OIS + 13MP f/2.2 120-degree ultra-wide angle sensor + 32MP f/2.4 3x telephoto sensor, OIS
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 65W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 15W
Reverse Charging

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP68

