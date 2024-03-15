The Zenfone 11 Ultra sports a 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 1-120Hz LTPO (max 144Hz for gaming) Samsung flexible AMOLED panel with 10-bit HDR, 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 2500 nits brightness, 107.37% DCI-P3 / 145.65% sRGB / 103.16% NTSC, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on ROG UI based on Android 14. As for optics, the handset gets a 50MP rear camera with 1/1.56″ Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.9 aperture, 6-axis Gimbal stabilisation, paired with a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 32MP f/2.4 3x telephoto sensor with OIS. At the front, there’s a 32MP camera sensor for selfies.
Additionally, the phone packs a multi-magnet stereo speaker setup with Qualcomm aptX adaptive audio, Dirac Virtuo for spatial sound. The device is also IP68 rated. It further packs a 5500mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging support and 15W wireless charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, GPS, 3.5mm Audio Jackand a USB-C port.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB, 16/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Skyline Blue, Eternal Black, Misty Grey, Desert Sand
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Device Back
|Gorilla Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|144 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|720 Hz
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, ROG UI
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.9 Sony IMX890 primary sensor, OIS + 13MP f/2.2 120-degree ultra-wide angle sensor + 32MP f/2.4 3x telephoto sensor, OIS
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5500
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|65W
|Wireless Charging
|Wireless Charging Speed
|15W
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP68