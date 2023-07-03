Top 10 Free Crossword Puzzles to Play on Mobile

Have you ever played crossword? It’s a word puzzle game that uses grid patterns, white and black boxes, and advanced vocabulary to challenge your mind. The objective is to fill in the white boxes with the correct words. Typically found in newspapers, crossword puzzles are now accessible for free on smartphones in this technology-driven age.

Crosswords can play a crucial role in enhancing thinking and memory skills. Along with it, one who is daily interacting with crossword will develop a strong vocabulary.

Whether you have IOS or an Android handset, you can start playing word puzzles. Here is the list of the 10 best crossword puzzles to enhance your vocabulary.