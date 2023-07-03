Top 10 Free Crossword Puzzles to Play on Mobile

Have you ever played crossword? It’s a word puzzle game that uses grid patterns, white and black boxes, and advanced vocabulary to challenge your mind. The objective is to fill in the white boxes with the correct words. Typically found in newspapers, crossword puzzles are now accessible for free on smartphones in this technology-driven age.
Crosswords can play a crucial role in enhancing thinking and memory skills. Along with it, one who is daily interacting with crossword will develop a strong vocabulary.
Whether you have IOS or an Android handset, you can start playing word puzzles. Here is the list of the 10 best crossword puzzles to enhance your vocabulary.
1Crossword Puzzle Redstone
- Google Play: 4.7/5
- App Store: 4.8/5
Crossword Puzzle game, developed by Redstone, is a free-to-play word puzzle with over a million downloads. It includes thousands of puzzles, updating daily, and bifurcating into levels from easy to very hard.
It possesses some interesting features like elegant look, Multiple word entry, locks completed words, shows errors, and is available offline.
2English Crossword Puzzle
- Google Play: 4.6/5
- App Store: 4.8/5
English Crossword Puzzle, developed by Litera Games, is a totally offline game with 5 million downloads. The contrasting feature of this game is its field divisions. The game boasts a section with mixed puzzles, meanwhile, other exclusive sections like Fruit, Plants, History, Literature, Music, Movies, and much more.
You can showcase your knowledge of a particular field in this puzzle game.
3Codeword Unlimited
- Google Play: 4.1/5
- App Store: 4.3/5
Codeword Unlimited, Developed by Havos Word Games, has more than 1 million downloads, and thousands of crosswords in 35 languages other than English. Codeword Unlimited allows players to decide the number of rows and columns and also select difficulty levels.
Codeword highlights errors, wrong words, and words that are repeated. It also defines the word marked as correct and complete.
4NYT Crossword
- Google Play: 4.2/5
- App Store: 4.9/5
NYT Games: Word Games & Sudoku is an official app of the New York Times with over 1 million downloads. Even though the app asks subscription for premium sections, free content here too looks pleasing.
NYT Crossword has an ad-free environment, wordles, a spelling bee, and sudoku. In contrast to other apps, NYT Games features a leaderboard to check our progress and competition with others. Apart from just grid patterns, Tile and Design patterns make the puzzle game a little more interesting.
5Word Fit Puzzle
- Google Play: 4.3/5
- App Store: 4.7/5
Word Fit Puzzle, developed by Havos, has over 5 million+ downloads. World Fit Puzzle puffs an easy-to-use interface with some sections having drag-and-drop options. Same as Codeword Unlimited, World Fit Puzzle includes 35 languages. Here players can even look for number sequences in addition to words and also set word lengths as well.
6Crossword Explorer
- Google Play: 4.4/5
- App Store: 4.2/5
Crossword Explorer, developed by PlaySimple Games, is an amazing word puzzle game that has around a million downloads. It enables players to play in a variety of sizes and has a leaderboard and rewards, and crosswords available for every kind of player – beginner, intermediate, or expert. Crossword puzzles here range everything, from movies to history. Crossword Explorer can be considered a good choice to keep your brain active and your mind sharp.
7Word Search Puzzle Game
- Google Play: 4.5/5
- App Store: 4.7/5
Word Seach Puzzle Game, developed by Blackout Lab, is a word search quest with more than 50 million downloads on Google Play. The game is a little different from crossword games, here it will ask you to hunt words from the word boxes. There are 10 languages in here with more than 3,000 words in each tongue. Players can even search for specific category words like Animals, Countries, Actors, and even Delicious Foods.
8Crossword Puzzle Universe
- Google Play: 4.5/5
- App Store: 4.7/5
Crossword Puzzle Universe, developed by FBig Apps, is a perfect crossword game with leader crossword constructors. The simple look of the app makes it suitable for solving crosswords on mobile handsets. It gloats hundreds of puzzles with stunning rewards for each one of them. New crosswords are added every day, players can access past puzzles as well.
9Atraware Kriss Kross
- Google Play: 4.8/5
- App Store: 4.7/5
Kriss Kross, also known as Word Fit or Fill Ins – developed by Astrware Ltd, is a popular crossword that arranges your deductive skills to trial. Players are asked to complete the puzzle with time ticking and climb up the leaderboard internationally. The user interface of Astraware Kriss Kross looks very smooth, making it fun to spend time in improving logical skills.
10Daily Themed Crossword Puzzles
- Google Play: 4.6/5
- App Store: 4.5/5
Daily Themed Crossword (DTC), developed by PlaySimple Games, provides thousands of crossword puzzles at our fingertips, with a daily updation of puzzles. DTC provides hints to get along the difficult words and also furnishes rewards for completion. Get yourself on with a variety of theme crosswords like Music, Sports, Leisure, and mini and long-form crosswords as well.
Given is the curated list of best crossword games that can be played by Android users as well as IOS users for free.