Smartphones Launching in November 2024: Realme GT 7 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 9, and More

Realme is all set to announce the new GT 7 Pro smartphone in November. The specifications of the handset have already been unveiled through leaks while the design has been showcased by the brand itself.

The Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi, 10-bit colours, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and 6000 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the GT 7 Pro has triple cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and a 50-megapixel f/2.65 2x telephoto sensor, while the front houses a 16-megapixel f/2.45 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT 7 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and VC liquid cooling.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Launch Date (Confirmed)

The Realme GT 7 Pro is one of the smartphones launching in November 2024, on the 4th in China. While India launch is also confirmed for November, it is unclear whether it will be on the 4th or later in the month.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Price (Expected)

Realme GT 7 Pro price remains unconfirmed as of now.