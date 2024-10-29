Smartphones Launching in November 2024: Realme GT 7 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 9, and More

As October 2024 concludes with major launches like the Vivo X200 series, November 2024 promises to be just as thrilling, with a wave of new smartphones on the horizon, powered by the latest flagship Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Several highly anticipated releases are expected next month—here’s a list of both confirmed and expected smartphones launching in November 2024.
1Realme GT 7 Pro (India Launch)
Realme is all set to announce the new GT 7 Pro smartphone in November. The specifications of the handset have already been unveiled through leaks while the design has been showcased by the brand itself.
The Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 450 ppi, 10-bit colours, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and 6000 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 skin on top.
As for the optics, the GT 7 Pro has triple cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and a 50-megapixel f/2.65 2x telephoto sensor, while the front houses a 16-megapixel f/2.45 selfie camera.
Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT 7 Pro packs a 6,500mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Additionally, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and VC liquid cooling.
Realme GT 7 Pro: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Realme GT 7 Pro is one of the smartphones launching in November 2024, on the 4th in China. While India launch is also confirmed for November, it is unclear whether it will be on the 4th or later in the month.
Realme GT 7 Pro: Price (Expected)
Realme GT 7 Pro price remains unconfirmed as of now.
2Asus ROG Phone 9 (Global Launch)
Asus has also confirmed the ROG Phone 9 to be one of the smartphones launching in November 2024. The design and the specifications of the gaming handset have already been leaked. The phone will supposedly retain a similar design as the ROG Phone 8 but the ROG symbol won’t be RGB-lit on the new model. Instead, there is a new ROG text logo which is backlit. The phone will be available in Storm White and Phantom Black colours.
for the specifications, Asus ROG Phone 9 sports a 6.78-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full-HD+ 1-120Hz LTPO Samsung flexible AMOLED panel with 10-bit HDR, 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 2500 nits brightness, 107.37% DCI-P3 / 145.65% sRGB / 103.16% NTSC, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It will further support up to 165Hz Refresh Rate upscaling in system setting or 185Hz in Game Genie mode.
It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on ROG UI based on Android 15.
As for optics, the handset gets a 50MP rear camera with 1/1.56″ Sony LYTIA 700 sensor, f/1.9 aperture, 6-axis Gimbal stabilisation, paired with a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera and a 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor. At the front, there’s a 32MP camera sensor for selfies.
The device packs a 5800mAh battery with 65W fast charging, 15W wireless charging along with reverse charging support also. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 802.11 be, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), 3.5mm Headphone jack, USB Type-C and NFC. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Asus ROG Phone 9: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Asus ROG Phone 9 is launching on November 19, 2024.
Asus ROG Phone 9: Price (Expected)
The ROG Phone 9 price remains unconfirmed. However, the device could be priced above Rs 80,000 in India as per speculations and on the basis of the pricing of the previous Asus flagships.
3Redmi A4 5G (India Launch)
While the Redmi A4 5G was unveiled earlier this month, it will be one of the smartphones launching in November 2024 as the company will unveil the price during the launch and will confirm its sale date.
Some leaked specs have confirmed that the Redmi A4 5G will sport a 6.7” IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, built on a 4nm process, also making it the first smartphone in India to use this chip.
For optics, the device will employ a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 Aperture and an 8MP front-facing sensor for selfies. The device will run on Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box. Further, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port.
We expect the device to have a single mono speaker, along with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB-C port serving as connectivity options.
Redmi A4 5G: Launch Date (Expected)
The Redmi A4 5G launch date hasn’t been confirmed by the brand, but the leaks suggest the device will debut and will go on sale in November.
Redmi A4 5G: Price (Expected)
Leaks have also spilled beans over the price of the Redmi handset in India. As per the rumours, the Redmi A4 5G India price is set at Rs 8,499, including all the launch offers and discounts. This price tag will make the Redmi A4 will the most affordable 5G smartphone in India, which accomplishes Qualcomm’s aim as well, which was to make 5G more accessible and affordable. The leaked price tag is of the base 4GB + 128GB model.
4Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G (India Launch)
While the foldable has already launched globally, it is expected to debut in India next month. The Tecno Phantom V Fold2 5G sports a 6.42-inch AMOLED LPTO outer display with a punch-hole design. It offers a Full-HD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2550 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, it gets a 7.85-inch foldable AMOLED LTPO screen with a punch-hole, a resolution of 2000 x 2296 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The Phantom V Fold2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, paired with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The foldable phone comes preloaded with Android 14 OS, which is based on Tecno’s HiOS UI and will receive major OS updates till Android 16.
For optics, you get a couple of 32-megapixel front-facing cameras, with one on the outer display and another on the inner display. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto snapper that offers 2x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a dual-LED flash.
The device is backed by a 5750mAh Aircell Battery with 70W wired charging and 15W Wireless charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The device is IP54 rated, supports PHANTOM V Pen, and also packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G: Launch Date (Expected)
The foldable is expected to launch in India sometime during next month. However, an exact date hasn’t been confirmed.
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G: Price (Expected)
The Phantom V Fold 2 5G is priced at $1,099 (approx Rs 92,210) in the US. It comes in a sole 12GB + 512GB model. It comes in Karst Green and Rippling Blue colours. The device is expected to debut in India at a similar price point.