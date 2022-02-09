Return of S Pen – Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launched: Things to know

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra has finally been unveiled and the device seems more of a successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, instead of last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra. This is because Samsung has gone back to the boxy design that the Note 20 Ultra also had, along with Stylus support housed inside the body of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Apart from that, here are some other things you should know about the device:
1Price & Variants
The Galaxy S22 Ultra has arrived in four variants including 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB. The base model of the S22 Ultra is priced at at $1,199 (approx Rs 89,700). Pricing for India will be unveiled in the upcoming days.
At this price point, of course, you can also get the iPhone Pro models from Apple, but then it depends on your preference as to what type of software you prefer and whose ecosystem is more suitable for you, Apple’ or Samsung’.
2Availability
The Galaxy S22 Ultra will go on sale starting February 25 while pre-orders will begin in the US today itself. The S22 Ultra will come in Phantom Black, White, Green and Burgundy colour options. Indian availability will be announced soon.
3Display
The display on the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x curved panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate support, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Eye comfort shield, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and up to 1750 nits of peak brightness. Further, there’s an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Gorilla Glass Victus+ protects it.
Samsung is known for its display quality has proved it time and again with its flagships smartphones. This time as well the company boost of display that is vibrant and bright.
4Processor, RAM & Storage
Surprisingly, the whole Galaxy S22 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India this time. However, some other European regions will be getting the Exynos 2200 powered models of these devices. As for RAM & Storage, we mentioned the variants above already, but you should know that the device has LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Unfortunately, there’s no support for expandable storage.
5Cameras
The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a quad-camera setup at the rear, including a 108MP primary wide camera with dual pixel AF, f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree FoV, f/2.2 aperture, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x Optical Zoom support, f/2.4 aperture and another 10MP telephoto sensor with 10x optical zoom support and f/4.9 aperture. In addition, there’s a 40MP front sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.
6Battery
Galaxy S22 Ultra needs to have a big battery powering it as there’s a lot of heavy lifting involved. Because of this, Samsung has packed a 5000mAh battery under the hood of the S22 Ultra, which supports 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well. However, the 45W Power Adapter is sold separately and isn’t included in the box.
7Software & Additional Features
As for the software, the S22 Ultra runs on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12. Further, S22 Ultra will receive 4 major Android OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates. This makes Samsung the first Android OEM to provide updates for such a long period, even surpassing Google in terms of software updates.
Additional features include S-Pen support housed inside the slot below the S22 Ultra. Further, both the S-Pen and the phone are IP68 water and dust resistant as well. Connectivity options on the device include UWB support, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi Direct.