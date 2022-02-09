Return of S Pen – Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launched: Things to know

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has arrived in four variants including 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB. The base model of the S22 Ultra is priced at at $1,199 (approx Rs 89,700). Pricing for India will be unveiled in the upcoming days.

At this price point, of course, you can also get the iPhone Pro models from Apple, but then it depends on your preference as to what type of software you prefer and whose ecosystem is more suitable for you, Apple’ or Samsung’.