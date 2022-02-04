Oppo Reno 7 Camera Review

The shots taken on the Oppo Reno 7 with its 64MP primary camera under outdoor conditions turn out to be decent. The colour saturation shows natural colours and the sharpness of the photo is high as well. There’s good dynamic range, however, things take a turn when you start zooming in on the photo. The sand below and the leaves start looking artificial with a weird oil-paint effect that doesn’t look nice.

As for videography, you can shoot 4K videos at up to 30fps and 1080p videos at up to 60fps. It also supports ultra-stable mode at 1080p 60fps for a more stable video shooting experience. You can also change the aperture and blur out the background in real time while shooting a video but only in 720p resolution video. There are various other filters and adjustments available as well.

For video quality, you can expect it to be average when shooting indoors as there’s a good amount of noise. Outdoors, the videos are again good in quality with natural colours and clear audio capture. However, you will notice the same effect when you zoom in which is a bummer.