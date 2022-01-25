Micromax In Note 2 Camera test

Micromax has launched In Note 2 for Rs 12,999. It has a quad-camera set up of 48 Mp Main sensor, 5 MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP Bokeh Assist and 2Mp Macro lens. On the front, it has a 16 MP camera.

In case you are wondering if Note has an updated camera module as compared to Note 1 which was launched last year, the answer is no. They are identical.

We have spent some time with the latest smartphone from Micromax and here is our camera review of In Note 2.