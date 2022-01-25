Micromax In Note 2 Camera test

Micromax has launched In Note 2 for Rs 12,999. It has a quad-camera set up of 48 Mp Main sensor, 5 MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP Bokeh Assist and 2Mp Macro lens. On the front, it has a 16 MP camera.
In case you are wondering if Note has an updated camera module as compared to Note 1 which was launched last year, the answer is no. They are identical.
We have spent some time with the latest smartphone from Micromax and here is our camera review of In Note 2.
1Point and camera test
The picture clicked you the rear camera on Micromax I Note 2 in broad daylight or good lighting condition come out really well. They have a good amount of detail and are sharp.
2Ultra wide shot
The ultra-wide shot came out nicely but they slowed a slight fish-eye effect and detailing was missing around the corners.
3Colour reproduction
The colour reproduction in snaps clicked from In Note 2 are a couple of shades darker as compared to the original colour. Another issue we noticed was with autofocus struggled to focus on the subject especially portrait shots.
4Macro Shot
Macro shote clicked using Micromax In Note 2’s Rear camera are quite good they do capture a good amount of detailing and the bokeh effect comes out well.
5Front Camera
The selfies come off well when used without the portrait mode and even the skin tone feels just right. But on the other hand, if portrait mode is activated, edge detection is a slight issue.
6Low light shots
The low light shots are just decent and they lack detail. Even the colours are bit off.