March 2024: TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched in India

The start of a fresh month heralds the arrival of new TWS earbuds, a rapidly growing market filled with brands such as CMF by Nothing, and others. Here is a roundup of all the TWS earbuds that were launched in India in March 2024.
1CMF Neckband Pro
The CMF Neckband Pro (Review) can also be availed in Dark Grey, Light Grey and Orange shades. It is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available at Flipkart & Myntra from March 6. It’s features are:
- 13.6 mm composite diaphragm driver, 0.27cc back chamber
- 50dB Adaptive ANC
- Transparency Mode
- 3-in-1 Smart Dial
- IP55 rated
- 5 mics, Clear Voice technology
- Ultra bass Technology 2.0
- Software Updates via Nothing X App
- 220mAh battery, up to 37-hour playback time (with ANC OFF)
- Spatial Audio
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair, Low-lag mode, LED charging status, Find My earbuds
2CMF Buds
The CMF Buds (Review) are priced at Rs 2,499 and will be available via Flipkart and Myntra beginning March 6. It can be bought in Dark Grey, Light Grey and Orange colour options. It’s features are:
- 12.4 mm bio-fibre driver, 0.27cc back chamber
- 42dB ANC
- Touch controls
- IP54 rated
- 4 mics, Clear Voice technology
- Ultra bass Technology 2.0, Nothing & Dirac Tuning, Dirac Opteo Correction Technology
- Software Updates via Nothing X App
- Up to 8-hour playback with buds, 35.5 hours with case (with ANC OFF); 24 hours with case and 5.6 hours with buds (ANC ON)
- Bluetooth v5.3
- In-ear detection
- Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair, Low-lag mode, LED charging status, Find My earbuds
3Just Corseca Soundwave
These TWS earbuds are available now on the company’s website, leading e-commerce platforms, and offline stores for a special launch price of Rs 1,599, in Black and White shades. They are originally priced at Rs 4,299. It’s features are:
- ANC + ENC support
- 6 mics
- 13mm HIFI driver
- Up to 40-hour playback time
- IPX4 rated
- 40ms low-latency game mode
- Bluetooth v5.3
- JL7003D8 chipset
4Just Corseca Skybeats
These TWS earbuds are available now on the company’s website, leading e-commerce platforms, and offline stores for a special launch price of Rs 1,399, in Black and White shades. They are originally priced at Rs 3,999. It’s features are:
- ANC + ENC support
- 10mm HIFI driver
- Up to 40-hour playback time
- IPX4 rated
- 40ms low-latency game mode
- Bluetooth v5.3