LatestTWS to hit the market

Truly Wireless Stereo earbuds are more convenient than wearing the wired ones, and a many launches are taking place in India of late, making it difficult for you to choose the right one for you. So here’s a list of the latest TWS launches to look out for:
1Marshall MOTIF II A.N.C.
Priced at Rs 10,999, the new earbuds from Marshall come in black. They are available for purchase from the company’s official website with the following features:
- 6mm dynamic drivers
- Marshall signature sound
- Front Row Sound
- Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode
- Built-in Mic
- Up to 43-hour battery backup
- USB-C fast charging, wireless charging support
- Touch controls, Volume controls, Mirrored controls, Spotify TAP, Dual Master
- IPX5 rated earbuds; IPX4 rated case
- Marshall Bluetooth App
2Realme Buds T300
The Realme Buds T300 TWS earbuds have a price tag of Rs 2,299. They are available via Realme’s online store in two colour options,: Stylish Black and Youth White. It’s features include:
- ANC up to 30dB
- 12.4mm dynamic bass driver
- 360-degree spatial audio support
- 50ms ultra-low latency
- Quad mics
- Up to 40 hours music playback time
- USB-C fast charge support; 10 minutes charge for 7 hours playback
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Intelligent Touch Controls
- Realme Link app
- IP55 rated
3Mivi Commando Q9
The Mivi Commando Q9 come in White, Black, Grey and Red colours. It is priced at Rs 1,999 and is already available for purchase on Amazon. Its features are:
- 13mm Electro-Dynamic Drivers
- Quad Mic AI-ENC Chip
- 35ms low Latency gaming modes
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Dual RGB lightings
- 7 lighting effects (static, breathing, waves, cycle, quick fade, and flicker)
- Up to 72 hours of playtime
- Swift Charge Technology, 10 min charge for 500 minutes of playtime
- 1-Year warranty
4Mivi DuoPods A250
The Mivi DuoPods A250 have a price tag of Rs 999 and come in Blue, Black, Space Grey, White and Mint Green colours. It can be purchased via Amazon with the following features:
- 13mm Super Solid Bass drivers
- AI Environmental Noise Cancellation support
- Dual connection support
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Up to 40 hours of backup
- Swift Charge Technology, 10 min charge for 500 minutes of playtime
- IPX4 rated for sweat resistance
- Made in India
5Truke Buds Q1+
The Truke Buds Q1+ earbuds are available from Flipkart and Truke.in. It will be available for a limited time at a special launch price of Rs 999. It’s features include:
- 12mm Titanium drivers
- 45ms Ultra Low Latency
- Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation
- Preset 3 EQ Modes (Dynamic, Bass Boost, and Movie)
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Up to 80h Playback time
- USB Type-C, Fast charging
- Touch controls, Voice assistant support
6Boult Astra
The Astra TWS has a price tag of Rs 1,399. It will be available via the company’s website and authorized retail partners in Black Gloss, White Opal, and Smoky Metal colours. It has:
- 40ms low latency
- BoomX Technology
- Up to 48-hour battery life
- Quad mics
- Blink & Pair technology
- Bluetooth 5.3
- IPX5 rating
- ENC
7Noise Air Buds Pro 3
The Noise Air Buds Pro 3 are priced at Rs 1,799 for the first 500 customers, after which the price will increase to an unspecified amount. They are available in Space Black, Serene White, Shadow Grey, and Sage Green. It can be availed via the company’s official website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Its features include:
- 13mm drivers
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Touch controls
- Up to 30dB Active Noise Cancellation
- Game mode, Ultra low-latency up to 45ms
- Quad mic with Environmental Noise Cancellation support
- Up to 45 hours of total playback time
- Type-C Fast Charging, 180 mins of playback in 10 minutes of charge
- Hyper Sync Technology for Quick Pairing
- IPX5 rated
8Noise Air Buds 3
The Noise Air Buds 3 are priced at Rs 1,399 for the first 500 customers, after which the price will increase. They are available in Serene White and Jet Black colours and can purchased from the company’s website, Amazon and Flipkart with the following features:
- 13mm drivers
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Touch controls
- Game mode, Ultra low-latency up to 45ms
- Quad mic with Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology
- Up to 45 hours of total playback time
- Type-C Fast Charging, Up to 200 mins of playback in 10 minutes of charge
- Hyper Sync Technology for Quick Pairing
- IPX5 rated