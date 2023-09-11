LatestTWS to hit the market

Truly Wireless Stereo earbuds are more convenient than wearing the wired ones, and a many launches are taking place in India of late, making it difficult for you to choose the right one for you. So here’s a list of the latest TWS launches to look out for:

1 Marshall MOTIF II A.N.C. Priced at Rs 10,999, the new earbuds from Marshall come in black. They are available for purchase from the company’s official website with the following features: 6mm dynamic drivers

Marshall signature sound

Front Row Sound

Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode

Built-in Mic

Up to 43-hour battery backup

USB-C fast charging, wireless charging support

Touch controls, Volume controls, Mirrored controls, Spotify TAP, Dual Master

IPX5 rated earbuds; IPX4 rated case

Marshall Bluetooth App 2 Realme Buds T300 The Realme Buds T300 TWS earbuds have a price tag of Rs 2,299. They are available via Realme’s online store in two colour options,: Stylish Black and Youth White. It’s features include: ANC up to 30dB

12.4mm dynamic bass driver

360-degree spatial audio support

50ms ultra-low latency

Quad mics

Up to 40 hours music playback time

USB-C fast charge support; 10 minutes charge for 7 hours playback

Bluetooth v5.3

Intelligent Touch Controls

Realme Link app

IP55 rated 3 Mivi Commando Q9 The Mivi Commando Q9 come in White, Black, Grey and Red colours. It is priced at Rs 1,999 and is already available for purchase on Amazon. Its features are: 13mm Electro-Dynamic Drivers

Quad Mic AI-ENC Chip

35ms low Latency gaming modes

Bluetooth v5.3

Dual RGB lightings

7 lighting effects (static, breathing, waves, cycle, quick fade, and flicker)

Up to 72 hours of playtime

Swift Charge Technology, 10 min charge for 500 minutes of playtime

1-Year warranty 4 Mivi DuoPods A250 The Mivi DuoPods A250 have a price tag of Rs 999 and come in Blue, Black, Space Grey, White and Mint Green colours. It can be purchased via Amazon with the following features: 13mm Super Solid Bass drivers

AI Environmental Noise Cancellation support

Dual connection support

Bluetooth v5.3

Up to 40 hours of backup

Swift Charge Technology, 10 min charge for 500 minutes of playtime

IPX4 rated for sweat resistance

Made in India 5 Truke Buds Q1+ The Truke Buds Q1+ earbuds are available from Flipkart and Truke.in. It will be available for a limited time at a special launch price of Rs 999. It’s features include: 12mm Titanium drivers

45ms Ultra Low Latency

Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation

Preset 3 EQ Modes (Dynamic, Bass Boost, and Movie)

Bluetooth v5.3

Up to 80h Playback time

USB Type-C, Fast charging

Touch controls, Voice assistant support 6 Boult Astra The Astra TWS has a price tag of Rs 1,399. It will be available via the company’s website and authorized retail partners in Black Gloss, White Opal, and Smoky Metal colours. It has: 40ms low latency

BoomX Technology

Up to 48-hour battery life

Quad mics

Blink & Pair technology

Bluetooth 5.3

IPX5 rating

ENC 7 Noise Air Buds Pro 3 The Noise Air Buds Pro 3 are priced at Rs 1,799 for the first 500 customers, after which the price will increase to an unspecified amount. They are available in Space Black, Serene White, Shadow Grey, and Sage Green. It can be availed via the company’s official website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Its features include: 13mm drivers

Bluetooth v5.3

Touch controls

Up to 30dB Active Noise Cancellation

Game mode, Ultra low-latency up to 45ms

Quad mic with Environmental Noise Cancellation support

Up to 45 hours of total playback time

Type-C Fast Charging, 180 mins of playback in 10 minutes of charge

Hyper Sync Technology for Quick Pairing

IPX5 rated 8 Noise Air Buds 3 The Noise Air Buds 3 are priced at Rs 1,399 for the first 500 customers, after which the price will increase. They are available in Serene White and Jet Black colours and can purchased from the company’s website, Amazon and Flipkart with the following features: 13mm drivers

Bluetooth v5.3

Touch controls

Game mode, Ultra low-latency up to 45ms

Quad mic with Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology

Up to 45 hours of total playback time

Type-C Fast Charging, Up to 200 mins of playback in 10 minutes of charge

Hyper Sync Technology for Quick Pairing

