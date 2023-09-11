Latest Smartwatches launched less than RS 3999

Smartwatch launches are on the rise in India, and keeping track of all the launches can be a little overwhelming. So we have compiled a list for you that consists of all the recent launches from the likes of boAt, Fire-boltt and more for less than Rs 3,499. Take a look.

1 BoAt Wave Elevate The boAt Wave Elevate comes in Grey, Black, Green, and Orange colours. It is available from Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 2,299, with the following features: 1.96-inch HD display, 240 x 292 pixels screen, 500 nits brightness

Customizable watch faces

Functional crown

Bluetooth Calling, Quick Dial Pad, save up to 20 contacts in watch

50+ sports mode

Voice Assistant support

IP67 rated

Sync support for Google Fit and Apple Health

Heart rate tracker, SpO2 tracker, Daily activity, Guided breathing support

Sedentary Alerts, Camera control, Live cricket scores, Music Control, Weather, Alarm, Countdown, Stopwatch, DND, Find My Phone

Up to 5 days battery life, 2 days with Bluetooth calling 2 Wings Platinum The Wings Platinum is priced at Rs 1,499 and comes in three colours: Black, Blue, and Tan. It is available for purchase on the company’s official website and Flipkart.com. It’s features are: 1.39-inch display, 60Hz refresh rate, 550 Nits brightness, Anti-fingerprint coating

Bluetooth Calling via Bluetooth v5.3, Dial pad, Save up to 8 contacts

Up to 7 days of battery life, up to 3 days with Bluetooth Calling

Activity, Sedentary, SpO2, Sleep, and Female cycle tracking support

100+ Watch faces

120+ Sports modes

IP68 rated

Smart notifications, In-built games, Voice assistance, Camera control etc 3 Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED Ultra Ace The Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED Ultra Ace has an introductory price of Rs. 2,499. It comes in silver, gold, and black colours and is available on Fireboltt’s own website and Amazon India with the following features: 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 700 nits peak brightness

Bluetooth Calling via in-built mic & speaker, Call history, Quick dial pad, Sync contacts

Rotating functional crown

110+ Sports modes

Voice Assistant support

Sleep, SpO2 and Heart rate tracking, Women’s health monitoring, sedentary remainder

Smart Notifications, Weather update, Inbuilt games, music and camera control, alarm, timer, stopwatch 4 Urban Quest The Urban Quest is available in a single black colour and can be availed via the official company website, leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores at an introductory price of Rs 3,999. It’s features include: 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display, 2D curved glass, Always on display functionality, 500 nits brightness, customisable watch faces

Urban Health Suite: Heart rate monitor, dual SpO2 sensors, blood pressure monitor

Multiple sports modes, ability to track steps, calories, distance

Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth v5.2

Dial pad, Ability to store contacts

Smart notifications, alarms, real-time weather updates, support for voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant