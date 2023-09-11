Latest Smartwatches launched less than RS 3999

Smartwatch launches are on the rise in India, and keeping track of all the launches can be a little overwhelming. So we have compiled a list for you that consists of all the recent launches from the likes of boAt, Fire-boltt and more for less than Rs 3,499. Take a look.
1BoAt Wave Elevate
The boAt Wave Elevate comes in Grey, Black, Green, and Orange colours. It is available from Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 2,299, with the following features:
- 1.96-inch HD display, 240 x 292 pixels screen, 500 nits brightness
- Customizable watch faces
- Functional crown
- Bluetooth Calling, Quick Dial Pad, save up to 20 contacts in watch
- 50+ sports mode
- Voice Assistant support
- IP67 rated
- Sync support for Google Fit and Apple Health
- Heart rate tracker, SpO2 tracker, Daily activity, Guided breathing support
- Sedentary Alerts, Camera control, Live cricket scores, Music Control, Weather, Alarm, Countdown, Stopwatch, DND, Find My Phone
- Up to 5 days battery life, 2 days with Bluetooth calling
2Wings Platinum
The Wings Platinum is priced at Rs 1,499 and comes in three colours: Black, Blue, and Tan. It is available for purchase on the company’s official website and Flipkart.com. It’s features are:
- 1.39-inch display, 60Hz refresh rate, 550 Nits brightness, Anti-fingerprint coating
- Bluetooth Calling via Bluetooth v5.3, Dial pad, Save up to 8 contacts
- Up to 7 days of battery life, up to 3 days with Bluetooth Calling
- Activity, Sedentary, SpO2, Sleep, and Female cycle tracking support
- 100+ Watch faces
- 120+ Sports modes
- IP68 rated
- Smart notifications, In-built games, Voice assistance, Camera control etc
3Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED Ultra Ace
The Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED Ultra Ace has an introductory price of Rs. 2,499. It comes in silver, gold, and black colours and is available on Fireboltt’s own website and Amazon India with the following features:
- 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 700 nits peak brightness
- Bluetooth Calling via in-built mic & speaker, Call history, Quick dial pad, Sync contacts
- Rotating functional crown
- 110+ Sports modes
- Voice Assistant support
- Sleep, SpO2 and Heart rate tracking, Women’s health monitoring, sedentary remainder
- Smart Notifications, Weather update, Inbuilt games, music and camera control, alarm, timer, stopwatch
4Urban Quest
The Urban Quest is available in a single black colour and can be availed via the official company website, leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores at an introductory price of Rs 3,999. It’s features include:
- 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display, 2D curved glass, Always on display functionality, 500 nits brightness, customisable watch faces
- Urban Health Suite: Heart rate monitor, dual SpO2 sensors, blood pressure monitor
- Multiple sports modes, ability to track steps, calories, distance
- Bluetooth calling via Bluetooth v5.2
- Dial pad, Ability to store contacts
- Smart notifications, alarms, real-time weather updates, support for voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant