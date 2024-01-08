January 2024: Smartwatches Launched In India

The Fire-Boltt Dream is being offered with an introductory price tag of Rs 5,999. The leather and metal strap options are priced at Rs 6,299 and Rs 6,499 respectively. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from Flipkart and the brand’s website starting January 10. It’s features include:

2.02-inch HD display, 320 x 386 pixels resolution, 600 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, cloud-based watch faces

Functional Crown, Button

Quad-core Cortex-A7MP CPU, Mali T820 MP1 GPU

4G LTE (nano SIM) calling support via in-built mic & speaker, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Android OS

Google Play Store

2GB RAM, 16GB Storage

300+ Sports modes, VR Workout support

Voice Assistant support

Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, fitness apps from the Play Store

IP67 rated

800mAh battery, up to 36 hours of backup