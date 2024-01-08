January 2024: Smartwatches Launched In India

Stay updated on the latest smartwatches in India with our comprehensive guide to the newest releases from popular brands such as Fire-boltt, in January 2024.
1Fire-Boltt Dream
The Fire-Boltt Dream is being offered with an introductory price tag of Rs 5,999. The leather and metal strap options are priced at Rs 6,299 and Rs 6,499 respectively. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from Flipkart and the brand’s website starting January 10. It’s features include:
- 2.02-inch HD display, 320 x 386 pixels resolution, 600 nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, cloud-based watch faces
- Functional Crown, Button
- Quad-core Cortex-A7MP CPU, Mali T820 MP1 GPU
- 4G LTE (nano SIM) calling support via in-built mic & speaker, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android OS
- Google Play Store
- 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage
- 300+ Sports modes, VR Workout support
- Voice Assistant support
- Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, fitness apps from the Play Store
- IP67 rated
- 800mAh battery, up to 36 hours of backup