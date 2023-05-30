Jam-packed June for India: Realme 11 Pro series, Reno 10 series, OnePlus Nord 3 and more incoming

While it has already been confirmed that Realme 11 Pro series will launch in India in June, Sudhanshu Ambhore, a tipster on Twitter, claims that the series will arrive in the country on the 8th of next month. Further, he adds that the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS will also be launched alongside the smartphones.

It has been tipped that the Realme 11 Pro will come in three storage variants – 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB, and 8GB+256GB. Realme 11 Pro+, on the other hand, will come in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB storage variants.

The upcoming smartphone will be offered in Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black colour options. As for its tipped price, the Realme 11 Pro could be priced approximately at Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,000 while the Pro+ model may be priced up till Rs 29,000.