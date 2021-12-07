Infinix Note 11 series, INBook X1 series: Things to know

The Infinix Note 11 sports 6.7-inches FHD+ LTPS AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 100000:1 contrast ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. The screen is protected using Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It comes with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMCP storage. The phone also comes with support for 3GB of extended RAM. You also get expandable storage support up to 512GB using a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

The Note 11 comes with a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor alongside an AI lens. Additionally, there is a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor in the setup. In addition at the front, it has a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie shooter. For the software, the smartphone runs on Android 11 OS with the Infinix XOS 10 custom skin on top.

Further, it packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support on the battery front. Moreover, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Infinix Note 11 comes in three colours: Graphite Black, Celestial Snow, and Glacier Green in India.