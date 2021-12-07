Infinix Note 11 series, INBook X1 series: Things to know

Infinix will soon launch the Note 11 series smartphones in India alongside the INBook X1 series of laptops. While the Note 11 series consists of the Note 11 and the 11S, the INBook X1 series has three laptops under it, including INBook X1 Pro with Intel i7 processor and INBook X1 with Intel i5 and i3 processor options. This is the first time Infinix is launching its laptops in India, while the Note 11 series succeed the Note 10 series. Here’s what you should know about the products:
1INBook X1 Pro
The INBook X1 Pro comes with a IPS Full-HD panel with 72% NTSC color gamut and 300 nits of brightness. It is powered by the Intel Core i7 1065G7 processor clocked up to 3.9Ghz. It has 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIE 3.0 SSD. The machine runs on Windows 11 Home and Intel Iris Plus graphics.
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 1 x Micro SD card slot, 1 x HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack and 2 x USB-C ports. Additional features include stereo speakers with DTS audio, fingerprint reader, 720p HD webcam and a dedicated camera switch to block the camera. The laptop gets charged via a 65W PD 3.0 Type-C charger that comes bundled.
2INBook X1
The INBook X1 also comes with the same IPS Full-HD panel with 72% NTSC colour gamut and 300 nits of brightness. However, it comes in two options, with one being powered by the Intel Core i5 1035G1 and the other has Core i3 1005G1 under the hood. Both the models have 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, with i5 variant having 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCI-E 3.0 SSD while the i3 variant has 256GB. The machines run on Windows 11 Home out of the box and Intel UHD graphics.
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, 1 x Micro SD card slot, 1 x HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x USB 2.0, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack and 2 x USB-C ports. Additional features include stereo speakers with DTS audio, a 720p HD webcam and a dedicated camera switch to block the camera. The laptops get charged via a 65W PD 3.0 Type-C charger bundled. The INBook X1 does not have a fingerprint sensor.
3Infinix Note 11
The Infinix Note 11 sports 6.7-inches FHD+ LTPS AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 100000:1 contrast ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and screen-to-body ratio of 92 percent. The screen is protected using Gorilla Glass 3.
Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. It comes with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMCP storage. The phone also comes with support for 3GB of extended RAM. You also get expandable storage support up to 512GB using a dedicated MicroSD card slot.
The Note 11 comes with a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor alongside an AI lens. Additionally, there is a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor in the setup. In addition at the front, it has a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie shooter. For the software, the smartphone runs on Android 11 OS with the Infinix XOS 10 custom skin on top.
Further, it packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support on the battery front. Moreover, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Infinix Note 11 comes in three colours: Graphite Black, Celestial Snow, and Glacier Green in India.
4Infinix Note 11S
The Infinix Note 11S sports a 6.95-inches FHD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 480 nits of peak brightness, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent along with NEG Dinorex T2X-1 Glass Protection.
Under the hood, the device has a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also comes with support for 3GB of extended virtual RAM. You also get expandable storage support up to 512GB using a de MicroSD card slot.
The Note 11S comes with a triple rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor in the setup. In addition at the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. For the software, the smartphone runs on Android 11 OS with the Infinix XOS 10 custom skin on top.
Further, on the battery front, it packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Moreover, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Furthermore, you get DTS Audio powered dual speakers and X-Axis Linear Haptic Motor. It will be available in Mithril Grey, Haze Green, and Symphony Cyan colour options.