February 2024: TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched in India

It may be a little hard to maintain the list of launches in the TWS earbuds segment and then compare them with each other so here we are to help you with February 2024 launches.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Infinix XE 27 tws Review

The onset of a new month brings the release of new earbuds, a rapidly expanding market segment teeming with brands like Noise, BoAt, and more. Presented below is a compilation of all the TWS earbuds that made their debut in India in February 2024. It’s features include:

1
Noise Buds Xero

Priced at Rs 3,999 as a part of an introductory offer, the Buds Xero will be available on the company’s website, Flipkart and Amazon in Black, Chrome Beige, and Chrome Blue starting February 8. It’s features include:

  • 12.4mm drivers
  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • Touch controls
  • In-ear detection
  • Sound+ Algorithm for Calls
  • Up to 50 dB 3-level ANC
  • AI Voice Assistant support
  • Up to 50ms low latency
  • Up to 50 hours of total playback time, supported
  • IPX5 rated for Splash and Sweat Resistance

2
BoAt Rockerz 255 ANC

The boAt Rockerz 255 ANC neckband can be availed in Blue, Red, and Black colours. It will be available on the boAt Website and Amazon.in, starting February 7, at an introductory price of Rs 1,799. It’s features are:

  • 13mm drivers
  • boAt Spatial Audio, Signature Sound tech
  • Google Fast Pair support
  • Multi-device connectivity
  • Button controls
  • 32+ dB ANC
  • Dual EQ Modes
  • Up to 60ms low latency
  • Up to 100 hours of total playback time, fast charging supported
  • Magnetic earbuds
  • IPX5 rated Splash and Sweat Resistance

