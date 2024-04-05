April 2024: Smartwatches Launched In India

The Noise ColorFit Ore is available in Elite Black, Elite Silver, Classic Brown, Space Blue, and Jet Black shades. The smart wearable will be available for purchase from April 6, 2024 on Amazon and the brand’s own website at a launch price of Rs 2,999. It’s features include:

2.1-inch dynamic AMOLED display, 368 x 448 pixels resolution, 600 nits brightness, 100+ watch faces

Bluetooth v5.3, TruSync technology, Bluetooth calling

Functional Crown

Access to the dial pad, recent call logs, save up to 10 contacts

Heart rate, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, stress measurement, female cycle tracker

Reminders, weather updates, calculator, music control

IP68 rated

Up to 7-day backup