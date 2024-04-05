HomeGalleryApril 2024: Smartwatches Launched In India

April 2024: Smartwatches Launched In India

Here’s a list of all the smartwatches that have launched in India in April 2024, from the likes of Noise, and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Honor choice watch review

Stay updated on the latest smartwatch releases in India with our detailed guide, featuring the newest offerings from renowned brands like Noise. Explore the most recent smartwatches launches and stay informed as of April 2024.

1
Noise ColorFit Ore

The Noise ColorFit Ore is available in Elite Black, Elite Silver, Classic Brown, Space Blue, and Jet Black shades. The smart wearable will be available for purchase from April 6, 2024 on Amazon and the brand’s own website at a launch price of Rs 2,999. It’s features include:

  • 2.1-inch dynamic AMOLED display, 368 x 448 pixels resolution, 600 nits brightness, 100+ watch faces
  • Bluetooth v5.3, TruSync technology, calling
  • Functional Crown
  • Access to the dial pad, recent call logs, save up to 10 contacts
  • Heart rate, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, stress measurement, female cycle tracker
  • Reminders, weather updates, calculator, music control
  • IP68 rated
  • Up to 7-day backup

