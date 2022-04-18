7 Things You Might not Know About Elon Musk

Born to Maye and Erroll Musk, Elon however s not supposed to have been too influenced by his parents. He says that most of his interaction as a child was with a housekeeper. Elon, however, developed a massive interest in reading books and says they were his companions in childhood. He is remembered as a quiet and slightly introverted child, which might surprise some who see him today.

Made a computer game at 12, and sold it too