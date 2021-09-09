Zhiyun launches Gimbals in India

ZHIYUN has launched 2 news Gimbals in India called Smooth Q3 and Weebill 2. The former comes with a 15 hours runtime, while the latter has a battery life of 9 hours.

The Smooth Q3 is priced at Rs 9000, while the Smooth Q3 Combo comes at Rs 10,500. The Weebill 2 is priced higher at Rs 49,000. The Weebill 2 Combo costs Rs 59,000, and the Weebill 2 Pro costs Rs 75,000.

Smooth Q3 Gimbal Specifications, Features

Smooth Q3 is a compact three-axis gimbal with a unique rotatable fill light and 17 smart templates. The gimbal offers 4,300k warm-toned integrated fill light with three levels of brightness adjustment. There’s a touch button control for 180° front and rear lighting as well. The brand aims to solve the issues related to low-light setups.

In addition to this, with the dedicated ZY Cami app, Smooth Q3 users can now capture and create stories in more ways. Moreover, there are new features, including SMART templates and an advanced editor.

Additional new features include gesture control, Smart Follow 3.0 Object Tracking, an instant Dolly Zoom, and Magic Clone Panorama, which is operated by a single press trigger button to mark the target and activate smart following.

The gimbal is easier to fold and lighter than its predecessor, Smooth Q2. It touts a higher maximum payload while weighing only 340g, and can handle a 280g smartphone payload. All major Android and Apple Phones support smooth Q3.

Weebill 2 Specifications, Features

The second gimble launched WEEBILL 2 is the reinvention of the DSLR gimbal WEEBILL. The WEEBILL 2 is the first gimbal to tout a 2.88 inch, full-colour, flip-out HD touchscreen supporting full Camera controls.

Users can also access intelligent features including one-touch Smart Follow, Timelapse and Gesture Control via the Weebill 2 touchscreen without using the ZY PLAY app.

Weebi 2 is designed for mainstream mirrorless and DSLR camera and lens combinations. These include but aren’t limited to Sony’s A7S3 24-70 F2.8, Lumix S5 + 24-105 F4, Canon R6+ 15-35 F2.8, Nikon 6II + 24-70 F4, and FujifilmX- H1+ 16- 55 F2.8.