Zebronics Zeb-Monk wireless neckband earphone with Active Noise Cancellation launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 06, 2020 3:33 pm

The major highlight of the Zebronics Zeb-Monk wireless neckband earphone is its Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) feature that helps users to eliminate surrounding noise.
Zebronics has today announced the launch of its new earphones - Zeb-Monk wireless neckband earphone priced at Rs 4,999. The wireless earphones are available at leading ecommerce websites and retail stores across India.

The major highlight of the earphone is its Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) feature that helps users to eliminate surrounding noise. They come with water resistance splashproof design so that one can enjoy their workouts without any hindrance from background sound or sweat.

The earphone comes with a sleek and minimalistic look and also comes with deep bass as it features a high quality 12mm Neodymium Magnet Driver. They come with 12 hours of playback time without ANC and 10 hours with ANC. The company also claims to offer 290 hours of standby time with ANC off.

Zebronics Zeb-Monk wireless neckband earphone comes with features like smart controls for call function, media, volume and voice assistance. They feature a touch of a button that will activate the voice assistance feature. The earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 as the connectivity option

Speaking on the launch of its first ANC wireless earphone, Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics says, “We’re proud of launching our top of the line product- Active Noise Cancellation wireless earphone, Zeb-Monk. I feel that this earphone is an essential for those who are working from home and need peace and quiet amidst the noise in the background. Our brand has always worked on making technology affordable to the masses and that still remains our top priority.”
