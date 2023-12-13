You Might Not Have To Wait Long For Vivo X100 Series India Launch

Vivo X100 series debuted exactly a month ago in China with two smartphones, including the Vivo X100 as well as the Vivo X100 Pro. While the company didn’t confirm anything regarding India launch of the smartphones, it is now being reported that you might not have to wait long for the Vivo X100 series to arrive in India.

Vivo X100 Series: India Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to a report by 91mobiles citing industry sources, the Vivo X100 series will launch in India in early January. Plenty of launches are said to take place next month, including the Galaxy S24 series, Asus ROG Phone 8 series, OnePlus 12 and more. With Vivo X100 joining this list of launches, it is going to be an interesting start to 2024.

Vivo X100 Series: Specs

The Vivo X100 series features a 6.78-inch OLED display with curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display has a 1.5K pixels resolution. It will feature a 120Hz Refresh Rate and 3000 nits peak brightness. The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC powered the devices with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM. The 16GB RAM + 1 TB storage variant of both phones have LPDDR5T RAM.

The Vivo X100 gets a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP Sony IMX920 sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 100x digital zoom. It offers a 32MP selfie shooter at the front. Vivo’s in-house V2 chip complements the optics.

The Vivo X100 Pro on the other hand, has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.75 Sony IMX989 1-inch main camera, a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP f/2.5 periscope telephoto camera and it is the world’s first mobile telephoto lens certified by Zeiss APO. It offers a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The optics are joined by a Proprietary V3 imaging chip.

The Vivo X100 has a 5000mAh battery unit and 120W Fast charging support. The Pro model has a bigger 5400mAh cell with slightly slower 100W wired charging but supports 50W wireless charging, with the standard model lacks. They also feature an IP68 rating, making them water and dust-resistant.

Connectivity options on both handsets include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There’s a stereo speaker setup as well as an X-axis linear vibration motor present inside the Vivo X100 series.

Vivo X100 Series: Potential Competition

The Vivo X100 series in India will compete with other top-end flagships in the segment. With the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered smartphone launching in India – iQOO 12 – other brands now have a benchmark to meet in terms of price-to-performance ratio. That is because iQOO has aggressively priced the iQOO 12 starting at Rs 52,999 and so far from our initial impressions of the handset, it will be a difficult one to beat.

Considering the brand’s past track record with its X series phones in India, we don’t think Vivo would price the X100 series anywhere near the iQOO 12. It would be going against the devices that reside at the more upper end of the price spectrum

Aside from that, Vivo will also be giving a tough fight to the Galaxy S24 series and the OnePlus 12, especially in terms of cameras. Vivo has been upping its camera game for the past few years and Vivo X90 Series was proof that the brand could touch new heights in the optics department.