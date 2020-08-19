Advertisement

You can now use Google Assistant to send audio messages to your contacts

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 19, 2020 5:09 pm

Latest News

You can now send audio messages with Google Assistant on Android smart phones without holding down the little mic icon.

There are a handful of ways that Google Assistant can be the utilised fully, thanks to voice control. Now Google through a blog post has announced that it has added functionality of sending voice messages to contacts through Google Assistant.

You can now send audio messages with Google Assistant on Android smart phones without holding down the little mic icon. This feature will be useful to people who don't want to type in the message and can now instead dictate it.

To take advantage of the new feature, simply say “Hey Google, send an audio message” and Assistant will ask you who you want to send an audio message to and what message you’d like to record.

Google Assistant

Alternatively, you can say “Hey Google, send an audio message to Paul saying I’m on the way.” It will then send that audio message to Paul.

Google claims that voice messaging is the modern-day walkie-talkie and is touting the feature as the easiest way to send a quick note to friends and family. The feature is available in English-speaking countries around the globe, as well as in Portuguese in Brazil.

In addition to the ability to send audio messages, Google highlighted five other ways to utilize Google Assistant with your voice, including getting help reading web articles, finding restaurants offering delivery or takeout, Calling or texting your best friend, snapping a selfie, Sharing your favorite content from your phone with friends.

