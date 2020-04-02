  • 07:07 Apr 03, 2020

Yatra extends its support to essential service workers; introduces new Yatra Service Assured Packages

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 02, 2020 6:15 pm

Latest News

The brand has also revealed new Yatra Service Assured package for its customers.
Yatra.com, the online travel agency, has revealed that it is extending its support to essential service works and healthcare professionals during the Coronavirus pandemic. The brand has also revealed new Yatra Service Assured package for its customers. 

 

To start with the support for service workers, the company says that its hotel partners and chains will offer stays to these people at special fares. The company is extending its support to these professionals by offering a comfortable stay with best amenities at the partner hotels. At the time of check-in, essential service workers and healthcare professionals need to provide their valid staff ID cards to avail this service.

 

The company is also launching ‘Yatra Service Assured’ Packages for its customers for future travel. The new packages are designed to provide a secure, clean and safe environment for future travelling. With this, the company will provide essential and it will include hotel services with 24 x 7 emergency helpline number, travel Insurance, sanitized vehicles, flexible check-in and check-out, meals prepared in hygienic conditions, and quality transport services for the convenience of the customers. 

 

The package comes with a cancellation fee waiver, 100 per cent instant refund and free child travel. Yatra Service Assured Package is applicable for all future bookings till March 2021 for stays in Himachal, Andaman, North East, Ladakh, Kerala, South India and Goa.

 

Commenting on these two initiatives Dhruv Shringi, Co-founder & CEO, Yatra.com, said, “We salute the contribution of the brave heroes from the medical fraternity, all first responders and essential service workers who are leading the fight against COVID-19 pandemic with strength and courage. To contribute to their tireless service, we wish to provide them with comfortable and secure stay and, thus, have made available hotel at special prices for them. Also, for the safety of our customers which is our utmost priority, we are launching Yatra Service Assured Packages, to ensure that all precautionary measures are in place so that our customers can plan their future travel without any worry.”

