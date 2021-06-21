Advertisement

Xiaomi working on new technology to charge phone through sound

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : June 21, 2021 1:27 pm

Xiaomi is working on a new charging technology that can charge electronic devices through sound
Xiaomi is working on a technology that will charge smartphones and other electrical devices via sound.

 

The patent, which was filed with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), says that the system uses mechanisms for storing energy and a sound charger used to charge smartphones through sound. The technology converts vibration from sound waves into the alternating current, which is then converted to DC power for charging smartphones.

 

This is not the first time the company would be introducing a unique way to charge phones, as back in January, the company unveiled  AirCharge, through which one would be able to charge their phones remotely. 

 

“The core technology of Xiaomi’s remote charging lies in space positioning and energy transmission. Xiaomi’s self-developed isolated charging pile has five phase interference antennas built-in, which can accurately detect the smartphone's location. A phase control array composed of 144 antennas transmits millimetre-wide waves directly to the phone through beamforming," the company said at the time.

 

Xiaomi also unveiled another technology called HyperCharge last month, which charges phones with 200 watts of power via the wired method while charging wirelessly with 120 watts. The 200-watt charging technology can fill up a phone with a 4,000mAh battery within 15 minutes with the help of 120W wireless charging and in 8 minutes using the 200W Wired HyperCharge technique.

Xiaomi unveils 'Mi Air Charge', technology that can charge devices over-the-air

Xiaomi 200W fast charging can fully charge a phone in eight minutes, 120W wireless charging announced

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite listed on Flipkart ahead of launch in India on June 22

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite colour variants revealed ahead of June 22 launch

