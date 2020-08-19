Xiaomi to officially roll out new MIUI update to remove Mi Browser Pro, Mint Browser

The Indian government banned Mi Browser Pro and Mint Browser along with 59 other Chinese applications including Mi Community app recently.

Xiaomi has revealed that it will soon roll out a new update to its range of smartphones and Poco phones that will provide an option to remove Mi Browser Pro or Mint Browser application from the company’s smartphones.

“The privacy and security of our users is of utmost importance to us, and we assure you that Xiaomi has always, and will continue to adhere to all the data privacy and security requirements under Indian law. We thank you for your incredible support and request you to be patient with us as we work with the Government. Please stay safe!” the company said in a statement.

The company has revealed that it will roll out MIUI update shortly for its range of smartphones that will enable users to uninstall the app in order to ensure complete compliance with the Government order. The list of smartphones that will get the update includes Mi Mix 2, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Y2, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9, Poco F1, Poco X2 and Poco M2 Pro.