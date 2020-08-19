Advertisement

Xiaomi to officially roll out new MIUI update to remove Mi Browser Pro, Mint Browser

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 19, 2020 4:41 pm

Latest News

The Indian government banned Mi Browser Pro and Mint Browser along with 59 other Chinese applications including Mi Community app recently.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has revealed that it will soon roll out a new update to its range of smartphones and Poco phones that will provide an option to remove Mi Browser Pro or Mint Browser application from the company’s smartphones. 

 

The Indian government banned Mi Browser Pro and Mint Browser along with 59 other Chinese applications including Mi Community app recently. However, some of the smartphones still came with banned applications. However, the company has revealed that the Mi Browser Pro and Mint Browser can be removed with an incoming update. Furthermore, both the applications have been removed from Play Store as well. 

 

“The privacy and security of our users is of utmost importance to us, and we assure you that Xiaomi has always, and will continue to adhere to all the data privacy and security requirements under Indian law. We thank you for your incredible support and request you to be patient with us as we work with the Government. Please stay safe!” the company said in a statement. 

 

Advertisement

The company has revealed that it will roll out MIUI update shortly for its range of smartphones that will enable users to uninstall the app in order to ensure complete compliance with the Government order. The list of smartphones that will get the update includes Mi Mix 2, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Y2, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9, Poco F1, Poco X2 and Poco M2 Pro.

 

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Rolling Out: Things You Should Know

Xiaomi teases Redmi 9 launch in India soon

Xiaomi Mi 10 gets MIUI 12 update in India

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia phone alleged to be Nokia 7.3 spotted on set of next James Bond movie

Xiaomi Mi 10 gets MIUI 12 update in India

Xiaomi teases Redmi 9 launch in India soon

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3
Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!
Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression
Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies