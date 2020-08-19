Advertisement

Xiaomi teases Redmi 9 launch in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 19, 2020 2:22 pm

Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A smartphones were launched in June this year.

Xiaomi has started teasing the launch of its next smartphone in India. The smartphone will be Redmi 9 which will likely arrive in India later this month and it is expected to be a rebrand of the Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C.

Manu Kumar Jain, the Managing Director of Xiaomi India, on his twitter handle has teased the upcoming launch. The tweet reads " This is how my 2020 looks like: 12th March: #RedmiNote9ProMax & #RedmiNote9Pro 20th July: #RedmiNote9 4th August: #Redmi9Prime XX XXX, 2020: #Redmi _ ? Where is the 9
 Guess what's next? RT & gear up for 9.

Going by the teasers, the next Redmi smartphone in India should be the Redmi 9. His tweet, however, does not reveal an exact launch date.

The company announced the Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A smartphones in June this year. The Redmi 9C is priced at RM 429 (US$ 100 / Rs. 7,560 approx.) while the Redmi 9A is priced at RM 359 (US$ 83.8 / Rs. 6,325 approx.). The Redmi 9C is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor and the Redmi 9A is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor.

Both the smartphones feature a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. They are backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it also has IR blaster, USB-C port and fast charging support. They run on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 11.

For the camera, there is a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor in Redmi 9C. For the front, there is 5-megapixel camera for selfies. Redmi 9A features a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C to be launched on June 30

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C announced with 6.53-inch display, 5,000mAh battery

Redmi 9 Prime with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, quad-camera setup launched in India

