Xiaomi MIUI 12 Rolling Out: Things You Should Know

The rollout will hit the shores of more than 7 devices in August 2020.

After a long wait, Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 12 in India and it brings a host of new features, UI improvements, and optimizations over MIUI 11 for overall better user experience.

Xiaomi claims that the MIUI 12 offers ultra-smooth UI experience with amazing visuals and animations. The company has also added an app drawer (the most requested feature in MIUI) and the MIUI 12 launcher sorts apps by different categories, automatically.

The enhanced Dark mode in MIUI 12 adjusts automatically as per the ambient lighting, adding less strain to users' eyes. The dark mode can be set for each app in the settings menu.

MIUI 12 is not only feature-rich but also privacy-focused. It enables users to remove sensitive information like the location and the metadata before you share a picture with anyone. Screenshots will get deleted automatically after one shares it which helps maintain privacy.

There's also a new battery-saving feature that Xiaomi calls "Ultra-battery saver" which helps the battery last longer. Xiaomi claims that even with 5% of battery juice left, the device can last for 5 hours in this mode which is mind-boggling. Apart from that, users can also maximize and minimize any window of an app while using a different app by using the floating windows which is supported system-wide with all apps.

The redesigned calendar app will now notify you about important events by sending beautiful cards. The Super Wallpaper uses stunning reconstructions of iconic planetary landforms from NASA's official imagery.

The weather app has also been redesigned to recreate the current climate in the UI. There's also a built-in casting tool that'll work with videos, games, images, documents, and even apps. Sensitive notifications will not be shown when casting is active. Users can also minimize the casting windows to access other apps.

Exclusive Features for the Mi 10

Mi 10, the company's latest flagship in India is also getting a lot of love with features exclusive to the device. One of the exclusive features is Magic Clone that will allow users to make virtual images and videos of identical-looking persons. This feature will be available under the "More" section of MIUI 12's Camera app. Mi 10 along with other Xiaomi devices will also feature a "Vlog mode" and "AI watermark."

Xiaomi Smartphones in India that will get MIUI 12

The MIUI 12 update will start rolling out on the Mi 10, Redmi Note 9/ Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8/ Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Redmi Note 7/ Redmi Note 7 Pro on August 2020. However, the company hasn't specified the release date for some of its latest devices like the Redmi 9 Prime.