Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo start taking online orders for smartphones amid Coronavirus lockdown

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 29, 2020 2:56 pm

Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo have quietly started taking pre-orders on their respective e-commerce portals.

At a time when the sale of non-essential items is barred, some smartphone manufacturers are taking pre-orders for their smartphones. Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo have quietly started taking pre-orders on their respective e-commerce portals. 

 

Xiaomi on its official website clearly mentions that users can order smartphones from its platform. However, the company notes that the orders will only be delivered once the lockdown gets lifted in the country. Samsung is also accepting orders on its official e-commerce website. 

 

Furthermore, Xiaomi says that “deliveries are subject to state-level & local restrictions as well as capabilities of our delivery partners.” The company also mentions that it reserves the right to cancel any and all orders. However, if any such cancellation will be communicated to customers. Vivo, on the other hand, is also taking pre-orders on its official website. However, the company clearly mentions that in view of lockdown, one should expect a delay in the order delivery. The company says that it will deliver order as soon as possible. 

 

Government of India stopped the sale of non-essential items via e-commerce websites during the ongoing lockdown. The government earlier allowed e-commerce platforms to sell mobile phones, televisions, laptops, refrigerators, stationery items and garments during the lockdown from April 20.

 

Furthermore, the revised guidelines revealed that e-commerce platforms can only supply essential goods during the lockdown period, which will end on May 3rd. “Further, vehicles used by e-commerce companies, engaged in the supply of only essential goods, would be allowed to ply with necessary permissions,” the order noted.

 

