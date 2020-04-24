Advertisement

Xiaomi rolls out Android 10 update for Mi A3 for the fourth time

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 24, 2020 12:39 pm

Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone was launched in India in August last year with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.
Xiaomi has again started rolling Android 10 update to Mi A3 smartphone for the fourth time. The phone already received three buggy firmware updates that forced the company to roll back it for three consecutive times.

 

The update comes with the version number V11.0.14.0.QFQMIXM and is just 32.69MB in size compared to the 1.33GB file size of previous updates that were canceled. The new update has been rolled out in phases and will reach all Mi A3 users soon.

If you are yet to receive the update, you may check from the system setting if a new update is available for your device. Also, it is recommended that you download the update only by connecting the smartphone to WiFi.

The Android 10 update comes with new gesture navigation, system-wide dark mode, improved digital wellbeing and better privacy controls, among others. One notable bugfix is meant for the fingerprint scanner. It is hoped that this new update won’t come with any issue this will be the last and final update for Android 10.

Xiaomi Mi A3

The first roll out for the Android 10 update for Mi A3 users was released in early March. But the update was pulled by Xiaomi due to some bugs and performance issues. The second rollout took place in mid of May but that was also paused as well. The third released update was also rolled back be the company.

 

Xiaomi Mi A3 is Xiaomi’s third smartphone running on Google’s Android One platform. Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone was launched in India in August last year with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor  and it features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It has a 4,030mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calling.

 

Source: Reddit

