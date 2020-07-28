Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB RAM + 128GB variant launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 28, 2020 11:53 am

Latest News

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB + 128GB version will be available for purchase today on Amazon India and Mi.com.
Advertisement

A new variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage has been launched in India. The new variant is priced at 15,999 and it will go on sale today at 12 noon.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB + 128GB version will be available for purchase today on Amazon India and Mi.com. With the new variant, the Redmi Note 9 is now available in 3 configurations.

The other two variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost Rs 16,999. The phone comes in three colour options namely, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Xiaomi Global Vice President, Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to announce the new variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The tweet reads, "Fans, introducing an all-new 4GB +128GB variant for #RedmiNote9Pro - the #PerformanceBeast!"

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

Under the hood, Note 9 Pro has Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which is coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ DotDisplay with 1080x2400 pixels screen resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that has 20:9 aspect ratio. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging that comes in the box.

Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual price again hiked in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today via Mi.com and Amazon

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM variant to go on sale from July 29

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Buds Live pricing details leaked ahead of launch

Realme C2 new update brings Realme Link and July Security Patch

OnePlus Nord fails durability test

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India
Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies