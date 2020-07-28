Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB RAM + 128GB variant launched in India

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB + 128GB version will be available for purchase today on Amazon India and Mi.com.

A new variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage has been launched in India. The new variant is priced at 15,999 and it will go on sale today at 12 noon.



The other two variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will cost Rs 16,999. The phone comes in three colour options namely, Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.



Xiaomi Global Vice President, Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to announce the new variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The tweet reads, "Fans, introducing an all-new 4GB +128GB variant for #RedmiNote9Pro - the #PerformanceBeast!"

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications



Under the hood, Note 9 Pro has Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which is coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter.



The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ DotDisplay with 1080x2400 pixels screen resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that has 20:9 aspect ratio. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging that comes in the box.

